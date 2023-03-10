Mesa residents Dalia Diaz and Shannon Poppell were among three Mesa Community College students recently honored for what the college called “extraordinary accomplishments and distinguished leadership.”
MCC President Dr. Tammy Robinson said Diaz, Poppell and Charis Hayward “are each remarkable in their chosen fields and I believe they have phenomenal careers ahead of them.”
In all, 59 students from 19 community colleges across Arizona were honored as members of the 2023 All-Arizona Academic Team.
Each student is working toward an associate’s degree, maintains a GPA of 3.5 or higher and is involved in campus and community volunteer activities, the college said.
Diaz plans to transfer to Arizona State University to earn a bachelor’s in communication/communication arts. Her goal is to work in political communications.
Poppell plans to transfer to ASU to earn a bachelor’s followed by a master’s in industrial/organizational psychology. As part of her career path, she would like to teach psychology courses at a community college. remain connected to the community.
Her college and community activities include PTK Omicron Beta Chapter Honor Society president and vice president and alumni relations officer, Net Impact chapter president, AmeriCorps alumni and Census 2020/redistricting ambassador.
Popell is a 2022-2023 Newman Civic Fellow, PTK Distinguished Chapter Officer Award and a recipient of the Maricopa County Community College District Chancellor’s Civic Leadership Medallion and MCC Summit Leadership Award.
All-Arizona Academic Teams are judged in three rounds. First-round judges consist of local businesses and civic, education and government leaders. T
he second and third round judging occurs in Washington, D.C. by representatives from federal agencies and national education associations. Scores from the national competition determine each state team’s rankings.
First team members each receive a $1,000 scholarship, second team members are each awarded a $750 scholarship and third team members each get a $500 scholarship from their respective community college. Team rankings are anticipated later this spring.
All-Arizona Academic Team members are also eligible to be selected as one of 20 named to the All-USA Community College Academic Team, receiving an additional $5,000 scholarship, medallion, obelisk and certificate during the American Association of Community Colleges annual convention scheduled April 1-4 in Denver, Colorado.
