Two long-time volunteers with involvement across a broad range of civic and charitable endeavors have been named the 2022 Mesa Citizens of the Year.
Cheryl Leflen, whose leadership on the Dobson Ranch Homeowners Association Board made her a much-sought volunteer by city organizations and nonprofits alike, is the 2022 Mesa Woman of the Year.
Gateway Commercial Bank President/CEO James Christenson, who has held leadership positions in a slew of financial and charitable organizations, is the 2022 Man of the Year.
Both were selected by the Mesa Citizen of the Year Association, which comprises others who have held the titles of Man and Woman of the Year in years past.
That association – and the annual awards it bestows – are among the oldest in Arizona.
Founded in 1935, the organization annually selects two individuals in the community who have dedicated a significant amount of time to volunteer activities. The many awardees have exemplified a long-standing commitment to volunteer activities and leadership.
The group also promotes volunteerism in Mesa, citing its positive impact on Mesa’s residents and neighborhoods.
More recently, it has also recognized Mesa Public Schools graduating seniors who have provided exemplary volunteer service in their school and the community.
A Mesa resident for about 50 years, Laflen became involved in community organizations not long after she and her family moved into Dobson Ranch.
One of her first volunteer activities was to serve on the Washington Elementary School Parent Teacher Association.
During the same time period she was elected to the Dobson Ranch HOA Board, where she eventually served as president and treasurer.
“Cheryl was a much sought-after community volunteer and was appointed to the Mesa Library Advisory Board, the Mesa Traffic Safety Committee and attended the Mesa Leadership Training and Development program,” Citizen Association spokesman Mike Hutchinson said.
She and her late husband of 24 years, Milt Laflen , also were active in the Mesa and Arizona Sister City associations. Over the last 20 years, Cheryl has served four terms as president of the Mesa Sister Cities Association as well as being a member of the Arizona Sister City Board of Directors.
She has been member of the Mesa Soroptimist Club, the P.E.O. International organization and is a Mesa HoHoKam organization volunteer.
Leflen ““has shown herself to be a person who not only participates in programs but also encourages others to pursue leadership roles by her example as well as inspiring confidence in their abilities,” one of her nominators for the award said.
A cancer survivor with six children and 10 grandchildren, Leflen has volunteered to help other women facing the disease.
She was recognized for her volunteer work by the Ironwood Cancer Center in Mesa and recently the Arizona Sister City Association gave her with their Lifetime Achievement Award.
Christensen moved to Mesa with his family in 1998 and almost immediately began making an impact in banking and other circles.
A successful community banker in the Kansas City, Missouri area, he became the founding president and CEO of Gateway Commercial Bank in Mesa in 2007.
“Since joining the Mesa business community, James has served as a highly engaged board member on a number of area nonprofit boards of directors including leadership positions for the Mesa United Way, the Mesa Chamber of Commerce, United Food Bank and Local First Arizona,” Hutchinson said.
Christensen is an active Rotarian and served two terms on the City Economic Development Advisory Board.
“He is a highly respected member of the Arizona Banking community and has been appointed to several prestigious national financial advisory committees,” Hutchinson added, noting:
“James leads by example and his team at Gateway Commercial Bank have also participated actively in community entities and activities.”
One nominator said, “James is a man of humility, and this makes it difficult to know all the individuals and businesses that he has touched in a very positive way. Not a man to just sit on a board or write a check, he gets directly involved and works shoulder to shoulder with others to solve problems and improve the lives of others.”
Married for 36 years to Anita Christensen, he and his wife are graduates of Baker University in Baldwin City, Kansas, and have two daughters.
Both Leflen and Christensen will be honored at a banquet Feb. 27 at the Double Tree Hilton Phoenix/Mesa.
For tickets: mesacitizenoftheyear.org or contact Debby Elliot at 480-969-2731.
