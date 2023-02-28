Starting this weekend, visitors to downtown Mesa can gaze upon the newest local artists making their debut.
The Downtown Mesa Association was slated last week to hang 70 diverse banners down Main Street from Country Club to Center Street and up Center from Main to University.
Nathan Beraldo and Jonatan Amastal attend Benedictine University and designed the banners.
The students also are part of the entrepreneurial program at CO+HOOTS Mesa and now have a jump-start to their graphic design career that came by complete chance when they submitted designs to the association, which decided it wanted two sets.
“Nate presented at the CO+HOOTS opening and we asked him to give us a quote,” an association spokesman said. “He and Jonatan submitted designs and we loved them so much we did two sets One on Main and the other set on Center.”
Beraldo grew up in Brazil and moved to Sheridan, Wyoming, as a foreign exchange student. An avid soccer player, he received a scholarship to Sheridan College and studied there for two year.
Initially, Beraldo said he planned to play at San Diego State, and at the behest of his Scottsdale girlfriend, moved to Arizona in 2020 waiting for an opportunity to visit the coastal college.
“But everything got shut down and I wasn’t able to afford costs afterwards for San Diego State. I started looking for other opportunities,” Beraldo said.
Beraldo played soccer recreationally to stay in shape and inadvertently discovered a knack for designing posters for his league.
“I just learned so quickly that I just fell in love,” he said.
That’s when Beraldo discovered Benedictine University and received a scholarship to play soccer there while earning a degree in graphic design.
Beraldo has already taken the first step in his dream of starting his own digital marketing agency by opening Highlight Digital AZ, a digital marketing design company he runs out of the CO+HOOTS coworking space.
“The biggest thing I want to take advantage of is the human connection,” Beraldo said. “I know the work is digital, but I apply a good handshake. That’s what makes business connecting the best.
“Knowing that every time I walk downtown Mesa I’ll be able to see my own artwork, my own expression of love through my design,” Beraldo said. “It’s very fulfilling, it’s knowing that I’m on the right path.”
Amastal, 22, a senior at Benedictine University also works as part of the entrepreneurship program at CO+HOOTS Mesa coworking space.
Born in Puebla, Mexico Amastal moved to the U.S. in 2007 and has lived in Mesa ever since.
Initially, Amastal majored in computer science, but after attending a graphic design class taught by Brian Higgins, he developed a new passion and changed majors.
“With the help of CO+HOOTS and Professor Higgins, Nate and I have started our journey in being business owners,” Amastal said.
He currently helps Beraldo with Highlight Digital AZ but would like to start his own graphics business helping minorities, specifically Hispanic self-starters.
In his designs for the Downtown Mesa Association, Amastal wanted to highlight key aspects of downtown Mesa, such as brewing, food, antiques, and music, and make the designs to portray a city that is developing and evolving developing but keeps true to its roots.
Originally, Amastal references a random antique clock for his clock design, but he said the association “gave me the great idea of using the clock located by MacDonald and Main Street.”
“I am definitely thankful for the advice as it strengthens the design in its portrayal of downtown,” Amastal said. “I am extremely grateful to the DMA as well as CO+HOOTS for the opportunity it provided, and last but not least Professor Higgins for taking the time to answer some questions I had and giving me feedback as well.”
