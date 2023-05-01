The Mesa Planning and Zoning Board last week approved zone changes that clear the way for two new apartment complexes in Mesa that would inject a total of almost 1,000 new multifamily units in downtown and West Mesa.
The projects are both unusually large and dense for the city and are slated to stand five and eight stories tall, respectively.
Anton DevCo is proposing the larger of the two projects – the five-story, 550-unit Fiesta Mesa, just east of the vacant Fiesta Mall on Alma School Road and Southern Avenue.
The site currently has 10 commercial buildings that are part of the Mesa Fiesta commercial center.
A letter of support sent by an adjacent property owner said the buildings on Anton DevCo’s parcel have sat “mostly vacant for over a decade.”
The cluster of 10 buildings currently has just one tenant, the nonprofit Feed My Starving Children.
Anton DevCo’s project narrative said it is making a special effort to keep the nonprofit in Mesa and will relocate the organization to an “improved space” in one of the existing buildings on its property, then demolish the other nine for the apartments.
The plans for the 17-acre site include five apartment buildings, two fitness centers and clubhouses, and two swimming pools.
The intersection of Alma School and Southern has seen a flurry of redevelopment activity recently.
Last month, Vice Mayor Francisco Heredia cited Anton DevCo’s 550-unit plan as one of the projects he hopes will accelerate the revitalization of the corner.
Other developments underway in the neighborhood include new retail and restaurant buildings at the once-blighted Fiesta Village on the northwest corner of the intersection.
And a proposal to level the vacant Fiesta Mall and make way for a mixed-use development has been submitted to the city, possibly heralding a long-awaited redevelopment of the mall site.
Anton DevCo highlighted the surrounding redevelopment in the project narrative for the five-story apartment complex.
“With the pending redevelopment of this entire area,” the company wrote, “the introduction of a new high-quality multifamily development will bring the influx of rooftops needed to support new and emerging commercial and retail uses in the immediate vicinity.”
An agent for the landowner to the south agreed.
“I support the proposed density, which will blend in nicely with the multi-story office building and hotels,” he wrote the city.
Several Planning and Zoning Board members expressed misgivings about the parking reductions requested by the applicant.
According to city code, Fiesta Mesa is required to have 1,155 spaces, and Anton DevCo requested it be allowed to have 844.
Board member Ben Ayers called this “an aggressive ask” and worried about conflicts between the apartments and the operations of Feed My Starving Children. Board members also wondered if the adjacent hotel might get overflow parking.
Anton DevCo attorney Ben Graff pointed out that the city had asked the company in early discussions to increase the number of units in the project because it was seeking greater density in the area.
The parking reductions, he said, were needed to fit all the units while also preserving the Hotel Park green space at the southeast corner of the site.
He also argued that FMSC would use its parking at times of day when parking demand in the apartments would be lower.
City staffers chimed in to say they supported the parking reductions because 277 units would be studios or one-bedroom units, which are likelier to have just a single car.
Ayers eventually issued a grumbling approval, saying he recognized it was a unique site, but added, “I would hope that this … doesn’t become a precedent-setter for other projects throughout the city.”
The requested zoning changes for Fiesta Mesa passed 6-0 with one member absent.
The second large apartment project will contribute to the transformation of the Country Club Drive-Main Street intersection with 400 apartments on the southeast corner.
Council members described this area last month as the “Western gateway” to downtown as they approved a 198-unit mixed use project at the former Bailey’s Brakes site being redeveloped by Chicanos Por La Causa.
Lindon, Utah company OZ Developments wants to add momentum to the “western gateway” with another dense, urban-style development.
OZ plans two apartment buildings on either side of Morris. The taller of these buildings is planned to be five stories of apartments over a three-story parking garage podium. The structures would replace the current taco shop and single-story retail buildings on the site.
OZ representative Scott Harwood said the apartments would not require on-street parking.
The company is opting into downtown Mesa’s form-based coding, which allows developers to build structures to a certain form without regard to the use of the property, as is the case with conventional zoning.
The purpose is to encourage developers to build in a more urban style in this corridor, with tall buildings closer to the street.
If OZ complies with the design standards in the downtown form-based code, the project’s site plan will only require an administrative review.
The hearing was to rezone one of the company’s parcels to conform with the other parcels it owns.
OZ has several projects in development in the Salt Lake City and Phoenix metro areas. The company has another apartment project under development on 3rd Avenue in downtown Phoenix.
Mesa Downtown Transformation Manager Jeff McVay said there are currently 1,500 to 2,000 residential units in various stages of the planning process for downtown. He said that Edge’s 400 units “will have a substantial impact for downtown.”
A resident close to the project requested the board delay approval in order to give neighbors more time to discuss the project with the developer.
Nicole Walters, who owns a home-based guitar repair business, said she was concerned about how the project would impact her business during and after construction.
She said as a home renter, she did not receive timely notification of the project moving forward.
“Renters also make up a vibrant part of the local community,” Walters said. “I fully agree that Mesa needs additional housing, but there are too many unanswered questions.”
She faulted OZ for not holding a neighborhood meeting.
In its citizen participation plan, OZ stated, “The developer does not plan on holding a neighborhood meeting as this request is non-controversial … and does not seem to warrant a neighborhood meeting to discuss the rezone request.”
The board questioned the applicant about its citizen outreach, and determined it had taken the steps it was required to by the city.
“This is in my opinion the very type of development that we want to attract in downtown Mesa, but I’m also sympathetic to people who live and have businesses downtown,” P&Z Chair Jeff Crockett said. “I hope that we can move forward and those businesses can continue to thrive.”
After a motion to approve OZ’s rezone request, the board approved the change 6-0.
Harwood said he would like to have site plans to the city in a matter of weeks and hoped to start construction in October.
