Mesa’s claim on the unofficial title “Data Center Alley” just got stronger with a boost from a $1 billion project.
At its May 17 meeting, Mesa City Council approved a development agreement for a company that plans to build a data center on Elliot and Ellsworth roads in the northwest corner of Eastmark.
A mystery company will invest “north of $800 million — well north of $800 million,” according to Mayor John Giles.
Though one council member vehemently spoke out against yet another water-guzzling business, the unnamed tech company will join a growing crowd of data centers in the neighborhood of southeast Mesa.
Apple has a data center up and crunching on Elliot and Signal Butte. Between Apple and the new player, EdgeCore has a real-estate specific data center.
RagingWire/NTT is building a mammoth, multi-building data center campus across Elliot Road from EdgeCore.
And Comarch plans a relatively modest 32,000 square foot building on 3 acres at 3223 S. Ellsworth Road, a half-mile north of Elliot Road.
Enough with the data centers, cried Vice Mayor Jenn Duff, who rejected the development agreement.
Giles and the other council members overran her, voting for it and clearing the way for yet another huge-scale project in southeast Mesa.
“I have very serious concerns about our water in the city of Mesa,” an emotional Duff said, reading a prepared statement.
“I cannot in good conscience approve this megadata center using 1.4 million gallons per day … We already have seven or eight data centers in this area. Data Centers are not a responsible use of water and it’s time to stop and allow other forms of manufacturing and technology to infill.”
Giles shot back at Duff’s concerns.
“One of the contingencies is they would have to acquire water rights,” he said, adding that water “is a serious issue, but I feel water has been adequately addressed.”
Mystery company
Redale LLC is the development company, but the name of the company that will own and run the data center is being kept a mystery.
“The ultimate end user is a company that is famous for being a great community partner,” Giles said, dropping a hint.
The company on Elliot and Ellsworth is unlikely to be Google, which has a far larger data center planned a few miles west, on the other side of Loop 202.
Companies on the north side of Elliot can “opt in” to a fast-track agreement as part of the Elliot Technology Corridor.
As the new data center is on the south side, the development company reached a separate agreement.
Redale promises to develop 396 acres at the southeast corner of Elliot and Ellsworth roads. The land is part of the Eastmark Community Plan, adopted by the City Council in 2008.
The development will even come with a new street: Eastmark Parkway, formerly called “Spine East.”
The agreement outlines “the construction of various buildings and related improvements and facilities for data processing, hosting and related and similar uses based in the technology sector, which development may occur in three phases with multiple buildings in each phase.”
The plan is for buildings totaling 3 million square feet, filled with “computer systems and associated components, such as telecommunications and storage systems, cooling systems, power supplies and systems for managing property performance.”
According to the 20-year agreement, Redale, “at its sole cost and expense, must design, construct and dedicate all required off-site infrastructure improvements. This includes but is not limited to full half-street improvements on Elliot Road, Ellsworth Road, Warner Road and Eastmark Parkway.
“It also includes an additional waterline in Signal Butte Road.”
Notably, unlike other development deals in which companies get tax credits and/or are paid back for roads and water lines, Redale gets no “sweeteners” on this deal.
“City is not responsible for any reimbursement of these infrastructure improvement costs,” according to the agreement.
Water credits
In 2019, the city rewrote requirements regarding water service, “particularly as it relates to sustainability and certain large customers.”
Big companies must agree to a Sustainable Service Agreement “which will establish a water allowance for such customers and provide for the terms under which they will transfer additional water rights to the city.”
Redale’s Sustainable Service Agreement lasts for 25 years, with a possible five-year extension.
“Based upon the anticipated water demand of the project, which is expected to exceed 500,000 gallons per day and 550 acre-feet of water on an annual basis,” Redale must purchase water rights.
“These water rights will be in the form of long term storage credits.”
Redale agrees to an initial amount of 5,500 acre-feet of storage credits, “which will provide the city with the additional water rights necessary to serve the initial phase of the project.”
This initial transfer will cover the annual water allowance of 550 acre-feet per year for Phase 1.
One acre-foot of water equals 325,851 gallons.
“Potential future phases of the project will increase the amount of the annual water allowance and associated LTSCs transferred to 1,100 acre-feet per year for Phase 2 and 1,400 acre-feet per year for Phase 3.”
The agreement states Redale “has demonstrated that they have the ability to acquire these LTSCs from a qualified source, and will bear any and all costs to acquire said LTSCs to facilitate the development of their project.”
According to the Water Education Foundation, “One acre-foot equals about 326,000 gallons, or enough water to cover an acre of land, about the size of a football field, 1 foot deep.”
As such, the Phase 1 allowance of 550 acre feet translates to about 180 million gallons of water.
Phase 3 will be nearly triple that amount, or some 500 million gallons of water.
But, the agreement notes, “Water use at the property may be expanded in certain years during active construction phases, to accommodate water needed to meet applicable dust control of other construction requirements.”
‘A finite resource’
Councilman Kevin Thompson, who represents District 6, declined to name the company behind the data center.
“I can’t tell you who it is, I’m sorry,” he told the Tribune, adding he expected an official release with the name of the company later this summer.
Like Giles, Thompson stressed, “They are very community oriented, so that’s exciting.”
He expected the company to hire hundreds and pay Mesa millions in sales tax and construction fees.
“Water was an issue when we first started talking to them,” Thompson said. “We told them if they wanted more (water) than what we had to allocate, they had to bring their own.”
Thompson said he was satisfied the water storage credits solve any potential problems.
Duff was not buying the agreement.
“The water storage credits in the agreement do not secure our future water supply, it erodes it,” Duff said. “Water is everything – it’s a finite resource in our desert … our survival is at stake.”
NaoMi Bishop Fitzpatrick, commenting on the city’s Facebook site, agreed with Duff and criticized Giles.
“If you don’t learn mayor about water, Mesa and Arizona’s drought will only get worse,” she cautioned.
