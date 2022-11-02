A California man last week closed a deal to buy 3 acres of vacant land in west Mesa for $1.3 million with an eye toward building a 72-unit apartment complex.
Hoa T. Lai of Milpitas bought the property at 333 W. Brown Road at Country Club through an LLC called Enzo and Jax from Omega Healthcare Investors, according to Valley real estate tracker vizzda.com, although the application to the city for site plan review identified the seller as Sen-Mesa Investment Properties LLC.
Preliminary site plans were submitted to the Mesa Planning Department in March for a 72-unit apartment complex in three three-story residential buildings with 168 parking spaces.
Flanked by commercial, office and apartment developments, the property the property is compatible for multi-family residential development and use.
“It is further understood by the applicant that the property has been vacant undeveloped land for decades and has been the site for trash deposits and transients,” the application by BFH Group states. Improvements to this property would be a huge benefit to not only the City of Mesa, but also to the local businesses and residents adjacent.”
The application said the developer has not yet decided whether the complex will be gated and has not yet determined a construction schedule, though it indicates construction is not anticipated for at least a year.
“The Country Club Apartments site is ideal for a multi-family development,” the application says. “There is a demand in the area for attainable housing in Mesa and inadequate supply. More housing in this area will generate a higher demand for commerce, including supermarkets, convenience stores, offices, retail, etc.
“It is the intent and desire of the developer to work hand in hand with the City as well as the neighbors to create a viable development that benefits not only the existing neighborhood, but also the future residents.”
Meanwhile, three other major real estate deals in Mesa were reported by vizzda. One saw a change in ownership of a senior living community, another could bring a 47,944-square-foot speculative industrial warehouse to Stapley Drive and Mesa Road and a third brought new owners to part of a retail complex at Dobson and Broadway roads.
Moses Lake Industries, a company based in Washington State, agreed to pay $8.7 million for 3.7 acres of vacant land on the northwest corner of Stapley and Mesa for a warehouse that will have two truck wells with 14 docks and a 2-acre storage yard, according to vizzda.
There was no debt recorded with the sale.
Moses Lake Industries, established in 1984 as a wholly- owned subsidiary of Tama Chemicals, supplies “high-performance chemical solutions to the semiconductor and flat panel industries,” according to the company’s website.
In the third deal, Grub Collective LLC paid $1.4 million for seven of 14 units in a two-building complex at 1712 W. Broadway Road. The seller was the East Mesa Aerie 4508 Fraternal Order Of Eagles.
Built in 2007, the condos comprise 9,388 square feet of retail space and the sale price represented a square-foot price of $145, according to vizzda.
Also, Bourne Financial Group, a Florida-based real estate private equity company specializing in senior living development, acquisition and management, bought the 188-unit Bella Vista Retirement Living community for $24.1 million – more than twice what its previous owners paid for it 10 years ago, according to vizzda.
Built in 1978 on 5.1 acres, Bella Vista comprises a four-story and two single-story buildings housing a mix of one- and two-bedroom apartments. The sale price represent a per-unit price of $128,191 – or $161 a square foot, vizzda said.
