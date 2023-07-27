$1.2M helps MPS upgrade athletes’ experience

The Arizona Sports Sports & Tourism Authority is pitching in $1.25 million to help Mesa Public Schools District fast-track athletic facility upgrades at five high schools.
Dobson, Mesa, Red Mountain, Skyline and Westwood each are getting $250,000 to go forward on various projects.
MPS has spent the last three-plus years making upgrades to better serve all six of its high schools’ athletic programs.
All six received new state-of-the-art turf fields and other upgrades have varied from school to school.
Mountain View has a new practice turf field as well as a beach volleyball complex behind Jesse Parker Field. Mesa High recently added new softball fields, a new turf plyometric area and a remodeled weight room.
But there’s still more work to be done as the district aims to provide the best experience in the Valley for its athletes.
“None of this would happen if our district administration wasn’t on board with the vision and what we’re trying to accomplish within the athletic realm in Mesa,” district Athletic Director Tommy Eubanks said.
“Eventually, when we’re all said and done, this grant is great,” he added. “But it’s a small piece of what we’re going to be doing over the next couple of years.”
The district and each high school athletic director have lists of needs for their respective programs. But funds aren’t always readily available.
Eubanks spearheaded the grant application for the five high schools; Mountain View didn’t apply.
The $1.25 million is part of a total $5.2 million the AZSTA awarded this year to support youth and amateur sports across Maricopa County.
“It is AZSTA’s privilege to partner with the Mesa schools as they enhance their student-athletes’ experiences,” said Teddy Eynon, AZSTA board chair. “Sports participation has proven benefits as part of a well-rounded education.
“The projects are a perfect fit with AZSTA’s Youth and Amateur Sports grant program as we continue to fulfill the promise made to Maricopa County voters when they approved Proposition 302.”
To receive the grant, Mesa schools had to submit an application detailing where they would go if awarded. Applicants had to be located in Maricopa County and demonstrate a financial need. The process began for Mesa last October and the district was notified in May.
As part of the application, school athletic directors had to share where they would use funds on campus.
For Dobson Athletic Director Renee Rigoli, the decision was simple. A new weight room and sound system.
“It shows a commitment to athletics in Mesa and at Dobson,” Rigoli said. “We’re investing in getting our kids into a position where they can compete day in and day out. We want to keep our kids here and to do that we have to put out a good product.”
Rigoli said the new site of the weight room will be in Dobson’s community center, which now goes unused most of the time.
It provides a bigger space for all sports teams to utilize and will have new equipment outfitted with Dobson logos and colors.
In some ways, it mimics what was done to Mesa High’s weight room recently, which underwent a remodel with new equipment and now opens up to an enclosed turf area for plyometrics.
David Klecka, now in his first year with Mesa, wasn’t fully a part of the application process as he took over as athletic director in June.
But he sees a need for the funds to cater to the stands at the Jackrabbits’ baseball field, which have cracks in the cinder blocks they sit on and rust in various areas.
Mesa will also put up a new backstop, netting in the outfield and remove shrubs that line the outfield walls. Additionally, a new sound system will be installed at the football stadium along with a new scoreboard.
“It gives the kids and the coaches a sense of pride of where they work, where they play,” Klecka said. “We want to host events. We want to showcase the Mesa district and Mesa High School.”
Red Mountain Athletic Director Jason Grantham is choosing to use the funds to replace the football stadium’s sound system from the 80s.
Musco lighting will also be installed on the practice field to the north of Jim Jones Stadium, giving the football team, band and other program the option to practice at night to escape the heat in the fall. The same lighting service will be swapped out on the main field.
“It’s time for a refresh for our athletic facilities,” Grantham said. “Tommy (Eubanks) has helped a ton, Dr. (James) Gowdy, before me, helped a ton. Our kids are excited as are our coaches.”
Musco lighting has become a go-to for high schools. The LEDs turn on and off instantly, unlike old lighting systems that take time to activate.
It also has a special package that allows the lights to be controlled through an application and with multiple colors.
Skyline Athletic Director Phil Wail decided to give it a go with the funds from the AZSTA grant.
The gym lights at Skyline currently go in and out. Now, that won’t be a problem.
He’s also giving his teams that use the gym a unique experience with entrances. When they come onto the floor, he can change the lights to the school’s green and gold color scheme to welcome the teams.
Additionally, Skyline will install new padding along the walls of the gym. The gym lobby will also receive an upgrade to honor the history of Skyline, equipped with TVs that scroll through a wall of fame and highlights of the school. A new sound system will also be installed.
“We want to make this big time for our kids,” Wail said. “Wins and losses and the talent come with certain classes in your sports. If we can make that four-year experience as big time as it can be for these kids, that’s awesome.”
Participation in Westwood’s athletic programs has been on the rise as of late. Now, Athletic Director Brady Pond wants to ensure that trend continues.
Using the grant money from the AZSTA, new scoreboards for football, baseball and softball will be installed. Currently, the scoreboards that service those three fields are from the 80s. So they’re due for an upgrade.
Like other schools, Westwood will also have new sound system installed at the football field and the flooring in the weight room will be upgraded.
As was the case with the other athletic directors, Pond credited Eubanks for helping lead the charge with the grant to make the upgrades possible.
“Under Tommy’s leadership we’ve been able to do a lot of things financially to put these resources into the athletics programs,” Pond said. “I think it shows we’re ready to take those next steps and compete not only from a facility standpoint but keeping those kids in Mesa.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.