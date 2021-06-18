As a young girl, Karen Kuykendall would make frequent trips to the San Diego Zoo because she was fascinated with the animals.
Born in 1928 and a child of the Great Depression, she also had a keen interest in geology and astronomy as she got older and spent a lot of time at the Museum of Natural History.
All of these interests are reflected in her artwork – now on display in a dedicated room at the Mesa Historical Museum. (mesahistoricalmuseum.com)
Kuykendall studied advertising illustration at the Art Center in Los Angeles and motion picture costume design at the Chinouard Art Institute in California.
She visited Arizona in the 1950’s and fell in love with the desert landscape, which would later become the inspiration for the landscapes she created for her fantasy realm, “The Outer Regions.”
She moved to Arizona and obtained her master’s degree in art history from the University of Arizona.
She eventually moved in 1966 to Casa Grande, where she remained until her passing in 1998.
Early in her art career, Kuykendall was interested in science fiction and fantasy art. However, her artwork was often dismissed as being “illustrations and not art.”
She abandoned fantasy illustrations until 1977, when she attended a sci-fi convention in Los Angeles and discovered that her sci-fi/fantasy artwork was finally being appreciated.
This encouraged her to publish Cat People and Other Inhabitants of the Outer Regions, which details the fantasy “Out Regions” realm she created.
While a lot of Kuykendall’s later artwork focused on her fantasy realm, she used a wide array of subjects and styles.
She painted everything from Native Americans and ancient Egyptians, to 60’s and 70’s hippie-inspired art, to sculptures of people and animals in papier mache.
She often prided herself in the fact that when she showcased her work at a booth, most people did not believe that all of the art was created by one artist because of the various different styles she used.
She also incorporated different mediums in her artwork including watercolors, oil painting, tempera on sand, papier-mache, as well as costume and jewelry making.
Her 1,000+ pieces of artwork consisting of paintings, sculptures, dolls, jewelry, and costumes are now a part of the Mesa Historical Museum’s permanent collection and is the focus of a new exhibit.
This is the first time some of Kuykendall’s creations have been seen by the public in 25 years. ′
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.