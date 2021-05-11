The College of Health Sciences at Midwestern University‘s Glendale Campus is implementing four new graduate nursing programs.
The university is offering a scholarship to select students who are accepted for the inaugural classes beginning this fall for the master of science in nursing and doctor of nursing practice programs.
The new graduate nursing degree programs include: master of science in nursing with an adult-gerontology primary care nurse practitioner concentration; master of science in nursing with a concentration in nurse leadership in global health; a doctor of nursing practice program with two specialty tracks.
The first track is designated for actively working Adult-Gerontology Primary Care nurse practitioners electing to complete a doctoral degree in their area of specialty, and the second track is designed for master’s-prepared nursing leaders aspiring to become doctoral-prepared nurse executives.
Midwestern University offers the only graduate nursing programs in Arizona specializing in adult-gerontology primary care.
Nurse practitioners are instrumental in addressing demands due to increasing primary care provider shortages, especially within vulnerable or aging communities, underserved populations and remote areas. Students have access to state-of-the-art technology while learning in various multidisciplinary settings.
Information: midwestern.edu/nursing.xml or contact Dr. Pagan at mpagan@midwestern.edu or 623-537-6502.
