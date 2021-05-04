Bonelli Doors + Windows is opening its own doors and windows in Mesa.
Bonelli relocated its manufacturing headquarters here and plans to hire 35 at its 50,000 square foot facility at Landing 202 in Mesa’s Gateway Area where it will design, manufacture and ship finished products.
“Mesa is a great fit for Bonelli. With its low cost of living, educated workforce, freeway connections to major markets, and international airport, it is an ideal location for our headquarters and operations to be in one building,” said Cameron Wyatt, president of Bonelli.
Mesa Mayor John Giles said, “We’re pleased to have Bonelli join the growth and momentum happening in East Mesa.”
“I am very excited to welcome Bonelli to District 6 and the Gateway area.” District 6 Councilmember Kevin Thompson stated. “The diversification of Mesa’s local economy is important to our City’s overall economic health, and the jobs that Bonelli will be bringing into our community are just as important to me and to our citizens.”
Including jobs, the Bonelli team is passionate about paying it forward. Recently, the company donated to the House of Refuge in Mesa.
Information: 7958 E. Ray Road, bonelliinfo@bonelli.com.
