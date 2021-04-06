California Aeronautical University has opened its newest campus at Falcon Field Airport.
CAU offers aviation-related degree programs with professional flight training and aviation business courses to prepare students for careers as professional pilots and aviation business professionals.
“Most students don’t even consider careers as pilots, because they think it’s out of reach,” CAU President Matthew Johnston said. “We hope to show students that becoming a professional pilot or other aviation professional is not only possible, but is a realistic long term career option.”
In CAU’s Bachelor of Science in Aeronautics and the Associate of Science in Aviation Studies programs, students earn numerous certificates and ratings along with their degrees.
At the Falcon Field Airport campus, aeronautics, business administration and aviation studies degrees will be offered.
For information, visit calaero.edu or call 661-615-5915.
