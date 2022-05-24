To illustrate the shifting submarkets in the Valley, the Cromford Report’s Cromford Market Index is based on analyzing the trends in pending, active and sold listings compared with historical data over the previous four years. Values below 100 indicate a buyer’s market, while values above 100 indicate a seller’s market. A value of 100 indicates a balanced market. This most recent index shows how the numbers have changed in a month. (The Cromford Report)