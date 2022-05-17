Two Men And A Truck of Mesa collected more than 1,500 items for mothers in domestic abuse and homeless shelters, doubling the goal for the company’s “Movers for Moms” campaign.
The items, which included a variety of hygiene and related products, were given to A New Leaf for distribution to women in need a couple days before Mother’s Day.
“Mother’s Day is supposed to be a special day, but for a mother that is in a shelter and in crisis, it can be really hard,” said Laura Bode, director of community engagement at A New Leaf. “What Two Men And A Truck is doing to bring comfort and joy to these moms who are in tough situations goes a long way. It makes them aware that the community is supporting them and they aren’t alone.”
Studies indicate that one in every three women will experience domestic violence in her lifetime, and an estimated 1.3 million women are victims of physical assault by an intimate partner each year. According to one national study, 25 percent of homeless women are homeless because of violence in the home.
Movers for Moms is a national program run by Two Men And A Truck, the nation’s largest moving franchise.
In its 15-year program history, more than a million items have been donated to shelters supporting women.
Among the drop-off sites and area partners included for the moving company’s campaign were Holistic Fit and Crunch Fitness in Gilbert and the following Mesa businesses: Revive Nutrition, Hola Nutrition, Victory Martial Arts, Fit Body Boot Camp, Exceptional Pets, Desert Winds Harley and Mosaic.
