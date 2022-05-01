Lennar Homes recently paid $25.12 million to the owners of two parcels of land for the mega-development called Hawes Crossing Village One in east Mesa.
Hawes Crossing Village One, located roughly on the northwest corner of Hawes and Elliot roads, is the first of eight phases of a development that will include single-family homes, apartment complexes and commercial and office buildings.
According to Valley land-tracker vizzda.com, Lennar’s April 15 purchase of 80.9 acres equaled approximately $310,493 per acre.
The project calls for 355 single-family homes on 71.6 acres with another 17.8 acres of open space and another 103 townhomes on 7.9 acres with about 3.6 acres of open space. Vizzda integrated homes are expected to be up for sale within two years.
According to the development agreement Mesa approved in April 2020, “all projects in Hawes Crossing are required to have a sense of substance, permanence, sophistication, while paying homage to the traditional values of the Hawes Crossing vision.”
Since most of the land had been home to dairy farms, the agreement notes that “continuity of architecture throughout each site is required resulting in a clear overall project design concept that is compatible with the Hawes Crossing Master Plan theme, quality objectives and the scale and use of the site.”
“All buildings, structures, and improvements on the site including but not
limited to main and satellite buildings, parking structures, ancillary structures, site furnishings screen and landscape walls and pedestrian plazas are required to be integrated into the overall Hawes Crossing community design concept,” it says, adding:
“Retail, resort and hotel project designs may be either contemporary or traditional; however, they shall conform to Hawes Crossing community vision.”
“The theming of Hawes Crossing is designed to respect the history and historical uses of the land while clearly indicating a progressive character by taking material and aesthetic cues from the history and incorporating them into contemporary designs, the agreement also notes.
Meanwhile, in an unrelated property transaction, vizzda reported that Phoenix-based Rise48 Equity paid $38.1 million for the 120-unit apartment complex called The Standard at Dobson Ranch at 1325 W. Guadalupe Road, Mesa.
Built in 1980 on about 3.5 acres, the complex comprises six three-story buildings with mostly two-bedroom apartments. The seller, SPL Real Estate and Management Company of Denver, bought the complex in 2014 for $9.1 million, according to vizzda.
Northmarq Phoenix issued a news release last week about the transaction, stating that its team represented SPL in what it called the last piece of a deal in which Rise48 bought a total of 582 units in the Valley form SOL.
Rise48 also bought the Standard Country Club in Mesa and Standard West and Standard 59 in Glendale in March 2022.
“After a record-setting 2021, the local investment market is off to a strong start to 2022, said Peter O’Neil, director of research for Northmarq’s Phoenix office.
“During the first quarter of this year, 48 transactions closed totaling nearly $3 billion,” O’Neil said. “This sales volume put the Phoenix market ahead of the pace established in the first quarter of 2021. The transaction count from the first three months of 2022 was up 9 percent from the same period in 2021, while total dollar volume was up 40 percent.”
“Market rents have spiked 27 percent in the past year and occupancy rates throughout the market are above 95 percent – about 200 basis points higher than the long-term average,” O’Neil added.
