The best way an enterprise can celebrate an anniversary is by showing what it can do and that’s exactly what Carrington College did recently to mark 30 years serving the East Valley.
It sponsored a student nursing simulations and lab demonstrations, games, prizes, food trucks and a campus tour for guests to meet with faculty and staff.
“It is an honor to celebrate our 30th anniversary and reflect upon the impact we have made in the Mesa community,” said Campus Director at the Carrington College Mesa campus, Antonio D. Thompson.
“For example, the dental hygiene programs at Carrington College has provided complimentary dental services for more than 21 years. Under the supervision of a licensed dentist, dental hygiene students provide X-rays, teeth cleanings, fluoride treatments, polishings, fillings, and sealants to patients who are often unable to afford these services,” added Thompson.
“Within Arizona, 29 percent of all the dental hygiene graduates were from Carrington College. That’s an incredible achievement and we are proud of our graduates and the work they do to improve our community.”
Carrington College was founded in 1967 and provides students with a career-focused education in the medical, dental, veterinary, trades and industrial fields.
With locations in Phoenix and Glendale as well as Mesa, the college “is committed to student learning and achievement with a skills-based approach to education,” a spokesman said. Carrington is accredited by the Accrediting Commission for Community and Junior Colleges, Western Association of Schools and Colleges.
Its Mesa campus offers programs such as:
• Associate degree in nursing that helps prepare students for RN licensure. RNs coordinate patient care, educate patients and the public about various health conditions, and provide advice and emotional support to patients and their families.
• Medical Assisting, which prepares students fora vital part of any healthcare office, completing administrative and clinical tasks in the offices of physicians, hospitals, and other healthcare facilities.
• Veterinary Assisting, which trains students to help care for animals, helping veterinarians and veterinary technicians. Students can prepare for a career in veterinary medicine in as few as nine months with the Carrington program.
• Dental Hygiene, which prepares students for handling the majority of patient care in a routine, preventive visit. The Carrington program uses hands-on instruction to help students prepare for this important job.
• Dental Assisting, which trains students to keep a dental office running smoothly by assisting patients, dentists and dental hygienists with the routine tasks associated with oral health.
• Pharmacy Technology. While becoming a pharmacist can take years of specialized training, becoming a pharmacy technician is a much faster path to working in the pharmacy field with plenty of benefits. The Mesa campus helps prepare students for this role in as few as nine months.
• Medical Billing and Coding, which trains students in a variety of roles in the administrative side of healthcare.
• Physical Therapist Assistant, which helps students in as little as 19 months learn to help patients with a variety of exercises and functional activities through the use of therapeutic interventions.
• Physical Therapy Technology. Here, students in as little as nine months can learn operational activities and work with patients by scheduling appointments and bringing them in and out of the therapy areas.
Information: Carrington.edu.
