The Zoppe Family Circus has left Chandler with its annual holiday show and moved to Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa.
The one-ring circus that honors the history of the old-world Italian circus tradition and runs through Jan. 1.
Liberta Zoppe welcomes guests into an intimate, 500-seat tent for a show that will star Nino the Clown and a circus that is propelled by a central story, as opposed to individual acts.
The circus features acrobatic feats, equestrian showmanship, canine capers, clowning and plenty of audience participation.
Tickets are on sale at BellBankPark.com, with general admission starting at $25, and VIP tickets at $45. For more information on the Zoppe Family visit www.Zoppe.net.
Show dates are: today, Dec. 18, at 1 p.m., 4 p.m., & 7 p.m.; 6 p.m. Dec. 21 and 23, 4 p.m. Dec. 24; 6 p.m. Dec. 26-30; 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Dec. 31 and 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Jan. 1.
Meanwhile, Bell Bank Park also is hosting the Pratt Brothers Christmas Spectacular 6-10 p.m. through Jan. 1.
The display features more than six million lights and unique attractions.
Previous contestants of The Great Christmas Light Fight on ABC Television, brothers Sammy and Kyle Pratt have devoted their life’s work to construct a magical Christmas Town delivering an experience for all the senses.
The immersive visit delivers attractions for all ages, with twinkling Christmas lights, three-story gingerbread house, magical snowfall and thousands of bubbles, featuring the ultimate Santa Experience, Mrs. Claus Cookie Decorating, dazzling 360-degree light show with show-stopping pyrotechnics, and a Miracle Market filled with simply merry gifts to bring home holiday cheer.
