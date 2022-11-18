One of the most successful touring acts of the last decade, the Zac Brown Band is making the last on its “Out in The Middle Tour” at Chase Field on Saturday, Nov. 19.
Coy Bowles, who plays guitar and keys for the decorated country band, said the tour “has been going really, really well.”
“It’s pretty cathartic and there has been a lot going on in the world so not getting to play music for a considerable amount of time and then jumping back into a really well designed, well thought-out tour” has been great,” he said.
Bowles said the audience can expect a concert that features three different acts.
Phoenix, has always been a rewarding stopping point for the Zac Brown Band, and Bowles said the band is looking forward to the concert.
The shows so far have been “feeling really good,” he said. “When you leave, you’re like, ‘Wow, that was a lot of music. We gave everybody what they came and showed up for.’ So, it’s been really cool. It’s exciting to get to take that to all these different cities, and Phoenix has always been great to us. We’ve always had great shows out there.”
If Bowles had to pick a favorite track that he and the rest of the band have performed on the tour, he said the answer is easily the title track for the band’s latest album, “The Comeback.”
“When we were recording that song in the studio, it was really kind of an anthem of what it’s going to be like for everything to come back around,” he said. “
For Bowles, the track “paints a picture of what we just went through and where we’re at now.”
After the pandemic, he added, “It’s really hard not to just go, ‘Wow, man, I’m really grateful to be able to be with my friends again on stage and make music.’”
Getting to perform at baseball fields is a sticking point for the Zac Brown Band. The Georgia natives are made up of “diehard” Atlanta Braves fans, so getting to go on tour and play at baseball fields, such as Chase Field, is something the band really enjoys doing and has almost a “majestic” feel to it.
In the past, the group has performed at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Truist Park in Atlanta and Fenway Park in Boston – where they currently hold the record for most consecutive sold out shows.
“When we go play these baseball fields … it’s almost like wearing a superhero cape or something,” Bowles said. “Being able to be a part of what you are so into, there’s this super majestic part about the stadiums…You wouldn’t think it would be really good for music necessarily, but it does allow for a very chill, relaxing night for music in the way of the baseball fields are laid out.”
To date, the group has won three Grammy Awards, sold more than 30 million singles and 9 million albums, amassed over 10 billion catalog streams, and achieved 16 No. 1 radio singles. And while Bowles knows the band has released some incredibly special work, he said “The Comeback,” may be the band’s best work to date.
“I remember leaving the studio and driving back home to Atlanta from Nashville and just going, ‘Wow, this might be the best album we’ve ever recorded,’” Bowles said. “Something is going to happen because there’s just too much energy bound into this music and in this collection of songs for it not to.”
Speaking of awards, Bowles said he and the rest of the band try not to get too caught up in it all. While they are always beyond grateful for the recognition, the group remains humble and focused on the “why.”
“It feels really good to be nominated. It feels really good to be to receive the awards and the accolades and things like that, but that’s not really why we do it.”
Bowles said, “The Comeback” feels similar to the albums “You Get What You Give” and “Uncaged,” but just more “seasoned.”
To boot, he said Zac Brown, the Zac Brown Band’s frontman, sounds as good now as he ever has.
“We’re older now; we’ve got kids kind of thing, but we still have that magic exists within us collaborating with each other and whatnot,” Bowles said. “We decided that we were going to do things in a similar recording style that we had done before — let it (the music) be the band, not try to get into a lot of overdubbing and stuff like that. Try to let it be raw in the band.
“There’s something about being someone who’s in the prime of their life… and I think Zac’s voice sounds as good on this album as it ever has.”
The band released “The Comeback (Deluxe)” back on Sept. 30 and it features Blake Shelton, James Taylor (who is Brown’s biggest influence), Cody Johnson and Ingrid Andress. Despite the deluxe album featuring some huge names, Bowles said the Zac Brown Band remains who they were when they released “The Foundation” back in 2008 — “Georgia boys who love music.”
“If you were to have told me when I was 16 or 17, playing in my bedroom at my mom and dad’s house loud as hell, that I was going to be playing baseball fields and touring around and all that stuff, I would have told you are crazy,” he said.
If You Go...
Zac Brown Band w/Sam Hunt and Robert Randolph Band
When: 6 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 19
Where: Chase Field, 401 E. Jefferson St., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Info: ticketmaster.com
