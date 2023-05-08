For 25 years, country singer Aaron Watson has toured and he’s not letting surgery on his voice slow him down.
Last summer, the 45-year-old Texas native spent four months recovering from an operation on his vocal cords.
From surviving the lows of the COVID-19 pandemic to the highs of touring again at places like Mesa’s Denim & Diamonds on Friday, May 12, Watson said he just keeps putting one foot in front of the other.
“It feels great to be back,” Watson said. “We’ve had a lot of time to work on the show, and I feel like we’re back better than ever.”
Fans didn’t miss a second of his voice while he recovered, thanks to the release of his 18th and newest album “Unwanted Man” last June 2022, with three more on the way.
Since 1999, Watson has made a name for himself as an independent country artist with only songs he writes himself and no corporate backers.
That has translated to success in the form of reaching the Top 10 of Billboard’s Country Album chart five times.
He made history as the first independent male country artist to debut at No. 1 on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart with his 10th studio album, “The Underdog,” in 2015.
While critics could point to other country artists who walk into Nashville and become massive brands that can sell 37,000 tickets in one day, Watson said he focuses on the longevity of his career and not the size of his audiences
“I like the opportunity to play anything that I want to play,” Watson said.
Whether it’s 500 people in a small dance hall or a 50,000-seat rodeo, Watson said he loves both those experiences and doesn’t envy other artists who have had bigger careers because that’s not his pursuit.
Besides, Watson said that for every big name on a major label, there are hundreds of others on that same label who didn’t have that kind of luck.
Instead, he looks to create “a very energetic honky-tonkin’ country show” that may occasionally lead to fan requests and throwing in covers of Merle Haggard, George Strait and Waylon Jennings.
It’s names like those from whom Watson draws inspiration.
He likes to remind people of Willie Nelson’s “Country Music Concert” — a live album recorded in 1966 over two nights at Panther Hall in Fort Worth, Texas.
Success for Nelson didn’t arrive until a decade later when became the “Red Headed Stranger” — his breakout album released in 1975.
“I do feel like the biggest moments of my career are in the future and it’s exciting,” Watson said.
When he’s not on the spending three to four days on the road opening for legendary country icons like Alan Jackson, Watson returns home to “middle-of-nowhere,” Texas, to his wife Kimberly and their three teenagers.
“There’s no reset in my mind,” Watson said. “I’m a dad by day, honky-tonk-er by night.”
Whether he needs to mow the yard, take out the trash or repair the swimming pool filter, Watson takes to his responsibilities without skipping a beat.
Perhaps that comes from his humble upbringing by a father who worked as a custodian and mother who worked as a schoolteacher.
“I tell people what I don’t have in talent, I make up for with heart and hustle,” Watson said.
Whatever the future holds, Watson said he will sleep well simply knowing he gave his best effort on stage making music that makes people happy.
“I promise we’re not going to disappoint, that’s a fact,” Watson said. “We’re going to bring it.”
If You Go...
Aaron Watson
When: 6 p.m. Friday, May 12
Where: Denim & Diamonds, 7336 E. Main Street, Mesa
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Info: aaronwatson.com/tour
