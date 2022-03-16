Cameron Collins was drinking beer and listening to punk music when he had an aha moment.
“I’ve always been a NOFX fan and I was doing beer festivals,” Collins said. “One night I was sitting in my backyard having some beers and listening to NOFX and it hit me that this would be an amazing festival concept.”
Collins then called his good friend, NOFX bassist Michael “Fat Mike” Burkett, to pitch the idea.
“It was Cameron’s vision to do a festival that was the opposite of the Warped Tour and is something for older punk rockers who want to get wasted,” Burkett said. “I love Warped Tour, but I didn’t want to worry about what bands I’m missing, I wanted to feel like I was in a backyard listening to music and drinking a beer.”
Though Burkett scoffed at the idea at first, he later jumped on board. He said “Punk in Drublic” — the name of NOFX’s 1994 album—would be the perfect moniker for the festival.
Punk in Drublic comes to Bell Bank Park on Saturday, March 19, with headliners NOFX as well as local legends Authority Zero and The Venomous Pinks. Beer and local food trucks will camp out there.
“Punk in Drublic is just a good title because this festival is about drunk punk rockers,” Burkett said with a laugh. “What could be more fitting?”
With a lineup of friends stacked on the bill, Burkett had one request for the venues: hold the festival outside.
“I don’t want to play clubs anymore or a big festival,” Burkett said. “I feel (outdoors) provides a safe place for people who want to hang out and have a good time. This tour feels like I’m at home.”
Because of this, Collins said Punk in Drublic feels less like a traditional music festival and more like a genuine good time.
“Everybody leaves Punk in Drublic with their sides hurting from laughing. They have a great time,” he said. “It’s a comedy show with great music and tons of camaraderie, which makes it unique. There is nothing I do that’s like it and there will never be anything like Punk in Drublic.”
Burkett admits that his band is rare in that it does not practice and the setlist is penned the day prior.
“I write the setlist the day before and we don’t practice because that would make us predictable,” he said with a smirk. “I will, however, always throw in at least one song that people are not familiar with.”
Burkett isn’t fond of today’s modern punk rock, so he focuses on creating a show that pushes audiences outside of their comfort zone—with a few laughs thrown in.
“These days, punk rock is mostly pop with safe lyrics and safe shows,” he said. “I’d rather get in trouble, which I do a lot, and put on a show that is punk and makes people a little awkward and makes them laugh. Punk in Drublic is not a business. It’s a party that we throw. We’ve taken the approach that we’re OK with whatever happens.”
If You Go...
What: Punk in Drublic
When: Noon Saturday, March 19.
Where: Bell Bank Park, 1 Legacy Drive, Mesa.
Cost: Tickets start at $55 for the 21 and older show.
Info: punkindrublicfest.com
