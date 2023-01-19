Writers-performers Betsy Bennet and Rick Compton have long loved the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts.
“Scottsdale has a special place in our hearts,” Compton said. “I remember, I was in in Phoenix and Scottsdale for some unrelated theater thing and I learned that the Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts had a show playing there called ‘Late Night Catechism’ – which seemingly ran forever before it closed more than maybe 10 years ago –and I thought, ‘man, what a wonderful place to play.’
“I hoped I would someday get a deal like that with a place.”
Fast forward to 2008, when Compton and Bennett worked put on a dazzling performance of a “Sandy Bottoms and The Jimmie Buffet” at the Bonita Arts League and were flagged down by the its executive director as they headed to their cars.
“The Bonita Arts League executive director came out in the parking lot and she said to us, ‘that was a lot of fun, we’d like to have you guys back again in a couple of months.’ And we said, ‘OK, we’ll have you have a new show,’” Compton recalled.
“And she said, OK, my problem is, is my brochure goes to print next week, so what’s the title of your new show?’”
Frantically scrambling to come up with a title on the spot, Compton peeked around the parking lot and noticed a woman loading a walker into her car.
That was when he blurted, “Maybe something on assisted living.”
Bennett chimed in and said, “How about ‘Assisted Living: The Musical’?”
Though her response was a joke, the director loved the idea and jotted it down as an upcoming play.
This left Compton and Bennett with only three months to write a witty, whimsical play reflecting an assisted living theme.
They did just that.
The show received rave reviews from the Associated Press and caught the attention of producers from New York.
Compton and Bennett felt that they were on top of the world until a talent agent brought them back down to earth.
“After one of our shows, when the director was there, we went out to this restaurant that had the tablecloth and the crayons that you write on and he stared off by picking up a crayon saying, ‘well, your audience surely loved you, but, let me explain to you why you don’t have a show,’” Compton recalled.
He admitted that he and Bennett were flabbergasted.
“We were sold out six weeks in advance, performing two nights a week, receiving standing ovations, we were selling CDs and we were on top of the world,” Compton said.
However, after listening to the director’s points, they began reworking the musical.
One of the biggest tweaks from the original was the removal of a somber number that had previously left audience members feeling dejected.
“We put in a sad song and people were crying,” Bennett said. “They put their heads down, and that was it for them.”
Another key change came from moving Compton from his seat at the piano to center stage alongside Bennett.
After two workshops on “Assisted Living: The Musical,” the duo feels it has created a humorous show that is amusing for adults of all ages but not overtly offensive to the elderly.
“With these characters that we play, we never make fun of old people,” Compton said. We don’t do deprecating humor since this show is about our friends, our family and ourselves and deals with the aging process.”
In addition to dealing with the aging process, Compton and Bennett each play nine characters – including Naomi Lipschitz-Yamamoto-Murphy, a thrice-married nicotine-drenched real estate yenta played by Bennett whose clients want to get their hands on more than just real estate and Ben Younger, a Borscht Belt comedian.
In addition to meeting a large cast of characters, fans are also serenaded to 23 charts of music – including four parodies of pop songs that some fans may recognize.
The show – which opens on Thursday, Jan. 19 – culminates in a 70-minute, laugh-out-loud comedy that will leave audiences gasping for air.
However, Compton hopes that the show leaves fans with much more than that.
“A lot of songs in their heart, a smile on their face and likeness in their soul,” she said. “That’s what we’re after.”
If You Go...
Assisted Living: The Musical
When: 2 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday-Sunday, Jan. 19-221
Where: Scottsdale Center for the Performing Arts, 7380 E. 2nd St.
Cost: Tickets start at $35
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.