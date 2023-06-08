Studio 111 prepares big, bold dance show

As a long-time dance instructor, Kimberly Lewis likes to give all her Ahwatukee studio’s students from across the Valley a chance to strut their stuff with a big musical production.
And they’ll be doing just that at 1 p.m. and 6 p.m. Saturday, June 10, at the Madison Center of the Arts, 5601 N. 16th St., Phoenix, with “A Night on the Town.”
Unlike Lewis’ scripted late summer production and her annual presentation of “The Nutcracker,” “A Night on the Town” is strictly about dance, choreography, bold costumes and vivid digitally produced backdrops – and a broad range of musical genres that will appeal to just about any generation, Lewis said.
“This is our spectacular, full-stage production with all of our dancers from the dance studio,” said Lewis, owner of Dance ,Studio 111.
Lewis has been mounting the annual showpiece for her students for 29 years – long enough to see several generations stepping out on the floor of her studio at 4910 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee.
“We have hundreds of students – I haven’t even counted them,” she said. “They’re as young as 2and all the way through high school age. And then we have our dancing dads that are going to be out there with their daughters again.”
“It’s just a musical dance for all ages,” she added. The range of genres is everything from jazz, pop, rock and roll songs – a mixture of everything. So it’s going to keep the audience very engaged. It’s really a fun show.”
Because her teachers lead a broad range of different dance classes – from ballroom to ballet, Latin fusion to hip hop including a hip hop number done to music from “Harry Potter movies) – every number features dancers in attire that reflects the number.
And, she gushed, “The lighting is spectacular, because the Madison Center for the Arts has a beautiful lighting director that has been working on all the different lighting for the past six months.
“It’s pretty spectacular,” she said, adding that the performers are from as far away as Casa Grande and Scottsdale as well as Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Queen Creek and, of course, Ahwatukee.
But it’s the generational aspect of the cast that is a testament to Lewis’ renown.
“I have mothers that grew up in my studio who now bring their children,” she said. “Dads that grew up doing our daddy-daughter dance are now grandfathers dancing with their granddaughters. It goes full circle.”
She said even some of her former Phoenix Suns Dancers will be performing.
Lewis who founded the Phoenix Suns Dancers when she moved to Ahwatukee in the 1990.
Some of the connections she made with the team remain as strong as ever. Carrie Anders is artistic director at Studio 111 and Lauren Beth Kassinger is a teacher.
Lewis also stressed that “A Night on the Town” is a family show, so parents don’t have to worry about risqué music or dance moves.
Lewis added that she has formed a partnership with the Madison Center for the Arts, which has won high praise for its acoustics and overall
Tickets for “A Night on the Town” are available at dancestudio111.com/tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.