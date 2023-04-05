Places! Productions’ next show is no garden variety musical.
The Mesa community theater company is preparing to open “The Secret Garden,” a musical reimagining of Frances Hodgson Burnett’s beloved children’s novel.
Set in the early 1900’s, the story follows a young girl, Mary Lennox, who is left orphaned by a cholera epidemic in colonial India and sent to live with a reclusive uncle, Archibald Craven, and his sickly son, Colin, at a secluded country manor in Yorkshire.
An inspiring story of growth and redemption – replete with ghosts, magic and intrigue – “The Secret Garden” will be on stage April 6-8 at East Valley High School and April 14-16 at the Mesa Arts Center.
Two casts will bring the mystical, magical garden to life, one with performers ages 8-18 and the other featuring kids and adults of all ages.
Bella Elle of Mesa plays the role of Mary in the community cast. The 13-year-old sums up the story perfectly.
“It’s a very ironic musical because half of the characters are dead and half are alive, but the irony comes from the fact that everyone who is dead in the play is full of life, but the main characters who are living, such as Mary, Colin and Archibald, are living like they are dead,” said Bella.
These “dead” characters appear throughout the musical. Among them are Mary’s family and friends from India who succumbed to cholera. Called the Dreamers, this chorus of ghosts guides Mary through her new life.
“As director, I always begin my process by going back to the source material,” said Allison Houston, the play’s director and founding artistic director of Places!
“The novel is very different from the musical, especially the concept of ‘The Dreamers.’ They are crucial in the storytelling of the musical, and we’ve incorporated them into several additional moments as Mary remembers her past and finds purpose and belonging in this new chapter of her life that the musical portrays.”
Jennifer Parent is one of the Dreamers in the community cast.
“I love how the Dreamers allude to the interactions that happen between the mortal and spiritual worlds, that our loved ones who have passed on are there to offer us support and to mourn and celebrate with us,” she said.
Ben, the head gardener at the estate, “helps set Mary on the path to revive the garden by being grumpy and dismissive,” said Phoenix Gladney, 17, who plays the role in the youth cast.
“Some of my favorite rehearsals have been working on accents and music with the actors cast as Ben,” added Houston.
“In our youth cast, he’s played by a high schooler, while the actor who plays Ben in the adult cast is retired. It’s been amazing to see them bounce ideas off one another to make the character even stronger.”
With the help of the Dreamers, Mary coaxes the garden back to life and brings healing to everyone at the manor.
“Through the play, she discovers passion, love, friendship and how to care for herself and others,” Bella said.
Soaring musical numbers help to convey these themes.
Said Houston, “This is one of the most beautiful scores I’ve ever heard. I think it’s impossible not to be moved by the music.”
“My favorite part of the show is the brilliant music, doubly so as performed by my castmates,” added Phoenix. “When I first listened to ‘The Secret Garden’s’ Broadway recordings, I fell in love with the music, and some of the voices, too.”
Parent agrees, stating, “There are a couple of musical numbers that are either so moving or just wonderfully lighthearted.”
Bella, too, overcame hurdles in preparing for her role.
“The hardest part for me was definitely the Hindi,” she said. “In one of the scenes, Mary has to throw a major tantrum and she curses in Hindi. Let me tell you, that Hindi wasn’t easy for me to learn!”
Over the past two months, both casts spent long hours at rehearsal to perfect the production.
“I like having opportunities to stretch and improve my talents,” said Parent. “I love watching the main characters develop and interpret their roles.”
Phoenix is confident they will give audiences something to remember.
“What I’ve enjoyed most about this process is listening to my brilliantly talented peers, as they always have been, making their own version of the show such that I can hardly listen to the originals,” he said.
“In my deeply biased opinion, they far outshine any Broadway cast I could find.”
Places’ production includes direction by Allison Houston, music direction by Jung Lee and choreography and assistant direction by Rachel Espericueta.
Tickets for the April 6-8 run at East Valley High School are $15. Tickets for the April 14-16 performances at the Mesa Arts Center are $17. Matinee and evening performances are available. Discounts are offered for teachers, seniors, veterans, first responders and students. Group discounts are also available.
If You Go...
The Secret Garden Presented by Places! Productions
April 6-8: East Valley High School, 7420 E. Main St., Mesa
April 14-16: Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main St., Mesa
Tickets: placesproductionsaz.com
