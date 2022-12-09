Patrons passing by Salt River Fields at Talking Stick off Loop 101 and Indian Bend at night may have noticed that the baseball field beckons with a sparkling holiday wonderland.
Enchant presented by Hallmark Channel, which touts itself as the world’s largest holiday light display, has witnessed success with its Scottsdale debut since opening Nov. 25.
Because of that, Enchant manager Ryan Harris said his team thought the area would be perfect a display that dazzles.
“Our creative team and operations team source markets and venues that can accommodate such an extravagant experience as this – where we take over 10 acres of space. So, what’s most important is space,” Harris said. “We also look for a city that loves Christmas and Scottsdale seemed like the perfect choice.”
The next task became finding a venue large enough to accommodate the colossal lights festival.
“In years past at other ‘Enchants,’ we’ve discovered that a baseball stadium lends itself perfectly to the type of events (we do),” Harris said. “It is common to find an Enchant that is laid out where we have the ice trail and the light maze on the field level.
“So when you walk over the overlook of the concourse and peer down into the light maze, ice trail and some of our market vendors, it looks like you’re peeking over into a Christmas Village.”
Because of that, the team selected Salt River Field at Talking Stick – the Arizona Diamondbacks spring training facility.
“There’s just something about descending into what was once a baseball stadium that is now an all-encompassing atmosphere that looks like something that can be seen inside of a snow globe that is enchanting,” Harris said.
After locking in a site, a year of planning and months of assembly began.
“Our creative team and operations teams have been working all year since Enchant locations in 2021 closed and we began installing in Scottsdale right before Halloween since it’s about a month-long process to build Enchant,” Harris said.
After arriving in late October, crews began 10- to 12-hour days hanging lights, erecting sets, and laying the foundation for an expansive ice rink made of real ice.
Once finished, the expansive light festival covered 10 acres of the spring training facility filling the grounds with over four million sparkling lights, a 100-foot-tall holiday tree, and myriad entertainment — including a place to visit Santa.
Harris says guests can expect plenty of fun for the entire family during their visit to Enchant.
“We keep everyone in mind,” Harris said. “For the little ones, we have a little elf play place where they can frolic and have Storytime with Mrs. Claus and they can also meet the big guy himself and take photos.
For adults, we have our Merry Lodge, Our Tipsy Tree Tavern, and a Polar Ice Bar – which is chilled at 14 degrees and guests can sample three different types of vodka at a bar where the inferior is made entirely of ice.”
With all the options for fun at their feet, Harris expects guests to enjoy themselves and make merry memories that will last a lifetime and hopes Enchant becomes a staple at Salt River Field at Talking Stick moving forward.
“We know that the guests are going to enjoy themselves, they’re going to be overwhelmed by the 100-foot pine tree that’s completely made up with lights, they’re going to be overwhelmed by our RGB light tunnel as they walk through it, and I know that we’re going to see just lots of joy on faces of children of all ages, adults, grandparents,” Harris said.
“The whole family is just going to be filled with joy and making them happy is going to make us happy.”
If You Go...
Enchant at Salt River Field at Talking Stick
When: Through Jan. 1
Where: Salt River Field at Talking Stick, 7555 N. Pima Road
Cost: Tickets start at $34
