Martin Atkins is a renaissance man.
The English drummer is best known for his work in Public Image Ltd., Ministry, Nine Inch Nails, Pigface and Killing Joke.
He also owns a museum and has written books. Atkins will speak about his career at the Mesa Music Festival at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 13, at the Mix Center, 50 N. Centennial Way, Mesa.
“What I try and talk about, which for some people may be some hard fruits, is about the business,” he said.
“I try and make it funny, but if people were to sit and think about what I’m saying, there are close to 100,000 songs a day uploaded to Spotify. The economy is trashed. The weather is trashed. People are nervous.
“What we used to do in the 1970s with Johnny Rotten was differentiate ourselves. Make things happen without any help. Thank goodness, for me, those things are still true. I want to encourage people who are already doing things to keep doing it and get other people who are tired and disillusioned to discover themselves and get on with it.”
He admits he knows that some people don’t like that advice. Some want to play the guitar in their basement for another five hours.
“But there’s already a 6-year-old child on YouTube who’s better than you’ll ever be at whatever you do,” he said with a laugh. “Just be good at something. You need six hustles—two of them won’t work, two will, you won’t like one and you add two more.
“Between your seven hustles and your one skill, decide which one you think is most important and you’ll end up positively moving forward and a career doing something.”
Atkins took that advice himself, as the ultimate hyphenated entertainer.
He said if someone were to ask him what he did 25 years ago, he would have answered, “I’m a drummer, drummer, drummer and drummer.”
Then, he became a drummer/producer who, with a record label, released 350 albums. He built his own studios, wrote books, became and educator and spoke in public worldwide.
Now he has a museum, Museum of Post-Punk and Industrial Music in his adopted hometown of Chicago.
“I am that hyphenated person,” he said.
Atkins founded the museum two years ago after he pulled memorabilia out of boxes during the pandemic to hang behind him during Zoom sessions. He didn’t want to put any of it back.
Atkins asked for fan investors – of which he has 1,400 – and for them to donate their memorabilia. He now has more than 4,000 pieces.
“People are sending me amazing things, amazing artifacts,” he said. “The museum has become a place of illness at times, sobriety at times – even though we have our own brand of whisky and coffee – a place that reverberates with 45 years of punk, post-punk and industrial creativity.
“We all had to create. There were never any budgets. Monday was always on zero and creativity was on 100. It’s a museum of creativity as well.”
He calls the museum part of this circular machine where creativity “goes around and inspires.” His favorite thing to do is stand in the middle of the museum and show students his “appalling C- report card” from when he was their age and brag about what he has accomplished.
“I explain how this ADHD person who did really badly in school ended up with a master’s degree, three books and a museum,” he added. “That’s the business education. Anybody can do anything. I firmly believe that.”
If You Go...
Mesa Music Festival
When: Various times Thursday, April 13, to Saturday, April 15
Where: Venues around Mesa
Cost: Visit the website for info
Info: mesamusicfest.com
