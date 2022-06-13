When the alt-rock band Grey Daze wanted to honor its late lead singer, Chester Bennington, one way stood out.
Drummer Sean Dowdell approached Bennington’s widow, Talinda Bennington, and her children about breathing new life into 20 unreleased tracks with the Linkin Park singer’s vocals.
“I told Talinda and the that we’re going to curate this project and keep his original intention to not exploit anything,” Dowdell said.
Bennington died by suicide at age 41 in 2017.
Grey Daze formed in 1993 and released two albums – “Wake Me” (1994) and “…No Sun Today” (1997) – and recorded demos for several other works at Anthem Studios in Glendale and the Valley’s Conservatory of Recording Arts and Science. When Linkin Park reached commercial success at the turn of the millennium, Grey Daze disbanded.
With Talinda Bennington’s blessing, Dowdell – who graduated from Shadow Mountain High School and resides in Queen Creek – bass player Mace Beyers and guitar player Cristin Davis moved forward d to shed one more light on another dimension of the singer.
The first chapter was the 2020 release of “Amends,” featuring 10 Bennington-led tracks. Following the success of the album, Dowdell returned to the studio later that year to wrap up the remaining 10 tracks. “The Phoenix” will be released on June 17. A listening party is being planned.
“We chose the songs the first one because we felt like they all fit together,” said Dowdell, Bennington’s partner in Club Tattoo —which opened its first of six locations in Tempe 27 years ago, among other things.
“The songs that were left fit really well together, too. It feels like we did it on purpose and, maybe subconsciously on some level, we did. But it wasn’t as conscious of a decision as one might think,” The sticks man said.
While “Amends” offers a somber celebration of Bennington’s work with Grey Daze, “The Phoenix” offers a sharp contrast in sound and attitude.
“The entire record feels like a rock anthem and it feels like a very powerful rock band that is in your face and punching you right in the chest, but in a good way,” Dowdell said with a laugh.
“It’s not the ‘Amends’ record, which was much sadder. It was more of an emotional roller coaster and a lot of tears were shared. I have a feeling that, when people listen to this record, it’s not going to be as emotional. They’re going to want to raise their fist and scream along with Chester.”
That’s because “The Phoenix” was recorded with the same attitude, which can be seen in the YouTube docuseries titled “Creation of The Phoenix” which followed the band through the creation of the album.
“So, with the last album, there was a lot of crying and a lot of hugging,” Dowdell said. “This time, the studio was a lot more celebratory. We really had a lot of fun and shared a lot of good stories about Chester.”
The team featured Dowdell, Beyers and Davis along with Jane’s Addiction guitarist Dave Navarro and Filter vocalist Richard Patrick. Bennington’s daughters, Lily and Lila, perform on “Hole.”
Dowdell admits it was hard to create the perfect sound.
“Mace, Cristin and I took our best guess at what we thought Chester would have appreciated,” Dowdell said. “I can’t say for certain he definitely would have done this, or he definitely would have done that because he was such a creative human. We took our best-educated guess as to what we think you would have liked.”
Although “The Phoenix’s” lyrics further immortalize Bennington, Dowdell feels the album’s title and artwork notably exemplify his best friend.
“We thought the flames (on his arms) were the most visually iconic part about Chester,” Dowdell said.
“That photo is just such an iconic capture of, not only who he was in life, and what he meant to me, but who he was, visually, to the rest of us.”
Dowdell admits he desperately misses Bennington – who grew up in the Valley and owned a home in Gilbert – with whom he played on stage. They also played basketball, test drove cars and sat and talked during their decades of friendship.
“I think it’ll always be a sad thing, but it doesn’t tear me up inside every day as it did for the first two years,” he said.
Nevertheless, he feels “The Phoenix” allows fans to relish Bennington’s notable voice one last time and appreciate who he was as a person.
“We finished this music to not only fulfill his thoughts and our thoughts, but I think it’s nice to be able to appreciate Chester, for all of the things that he did,” Dowdell said.
Info: greydazemusic.com
