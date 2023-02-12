For more than two decades, Queens, New York punk-rockers Bayside has become a house-packing, energetic live act.
However, the band has also fallen victim to the rigors of excessive touring, prompting the band to scale back its schedule, vocalist Anthony Raneri said.
“Over the last five to seven years, the band has been transitioning from touring all the time to doing one or maybe two tours a year,” Raneri said.
“We were at a point where we were on tour for 10 months out of the year, but now we’re on tour for maybe 10 weeks out of the year, which is cool, because every time we go on tour, it’s super exciting and we’re ready to go on tour again.”
Raneri said this also has increased fans’ appetite to catch the band in person at intimate venues – like the Nile Theater in Mesa, where the band plays on Tuesday, Feb. 14.
“As bands grow and progress in size, you have to change your strategy,” he said. “When we were growing in the early to mid-2000s, we had to sort of grind it out to develop the band.
“Now that we have the fans and the shows have gotten bigger and bigger, we have to leave space in between when we go to cities just to rebuild that hunger for the band.”
“Somehow we’ve been a band for going on 25 years now, and somehow I think that we’re playing the best that we ever have, from a live perspective,” he said. “I think that we’re putting out the best music we ever have, we’re writing the best songs we ever have and I’m hungry to be better and we’re constantly trying to get better.”
Raneri said Bayside’s live shows differ from other bands’ gigs because of their communal nature.
“Our show feels like a communal thing where things are a little bit more collaborative,” said Raneri, whose band will tour with I Am the Avalanche and Koyo.
“We recognize that going to shows is a night away from your problems and that’s what entertainment brings to the world, that’s the purpose that we serve.”
Because of this, Raneri is excited to treat fans to new tunes like “Go To Hell” and “Strangest Faces” off 2022’s “The Red EP.”
However, he expects to hear fans roar when he belts out the hit “Devotion and Desire” from the 2005 self-titled sophomore effort.
“We’ve been closing with ‘Devotion and Desire’ since it came out and that’s always when the set reaches the fever pitch,” Raneri said. “What’s cool about it is that we’ve been able to make that the last song for all this time because a lot of times it speaks to our catalog and how much our fans enjoy everything that we do.”
