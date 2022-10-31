GRAMMY award-winning prog-metal guitarist John Petrucci has always been a fan of trios.
He calls himself “the biggest fan” of acts like Rush and the Steve Morse band, explaining, “There is something organic about bands with three guys like Cream and Rush.”
So when Petrucci decided to go out on the road on his first solo tour – which will come to the Celebrity Theatre on Wednesday, Nov. 2 – it only made sense for him to add two esteemed musicians to share the stage.
One is his former bandmate in the prog-metal act Dream Theater and renowned sticks man Mike Portnoy. “Mike left Dream Theater 12 years ago and we haven’t stepped onstage (together) since then,” Petrucci said.
Although the two haven’t graced the stage together in over a decade, they reunited in 2020 to record “Terminal Velocity.”
“I asked Mike to play drums on ‘Terminal Velocity’ and that was fun because in that case, I had written all the music already and Mike came in the studio and played drums on it. Now we’re going to take that music and bring it to life on stage, so it’s exciting for the both of us.”
Rounding out the trio is bassist Dave LaRue. “I’m the biggest Steve Morse fan on the planet and I’ve been going to see Steve Morse and his bassist Dave LaRue as long as I can remember and I was always enamored by Dave’s talent,” Petrucci said.
Since LaRue had laid down the bass parts on Petrucci’s first solo album in 2005, “Suspended Animation,” and had joined Portnoy in projects like Flying Colors, the Led Zeppelin cover band Hammer of the Gods and Petrucci’s latest album, it seemed like the perfect fit.
“Mike has experience playing with Dave as well since Dave plays in a couple of projects of Mike’s, so the chemistry is perfect,” Petrucci said.
That chemistry will best be displayed on some of Petrucci’s favorite tunes from his latest work.
“There’s an old song that I put on my new album called “Gemini” and it was a song I wrote back in the 90s as like a guitar masterclass demo and I finally recorded a version of it,” Petrucci said.
Petrucci said fans can expect the songs to sound different from his recordings.
“The arrangements of the songs might be slightly different from the album versions,” Petrucci said. “We might stretch some things out a bit so we can have some improvisation.”
But he added that fans can expect to hear him hum on his guitar a lot.
“Basically, in my solo stuff, the guitar takes on the role of the singer and the soloist and everything else,” Petrucci said.
He said he likely will alternate between using standard tuned six and seven-string guitars but also teased he could break out an eight-string guitar.
Petrucci is equally excited to tour with the reunited all-female thrash metal outfit Meanstreak – which features his wife Rena Sands and Portnoy’s wife Marlene playing together on guitar.
“Meanstreak just reunited, so I told my wife ‘if you guys reunite, you can open up for my tour,’” Petrucci said, “so for the first time, I’m touring with my wife and I’m excited about that.”
He added that his relationship with Rena Sands and the Portnoys feels like one big family.
“All of our kids were born around the same time, everybody knows each other and we’ve been this big, happy family for a long time,” Petrucci said.
Petrucci hopes that fans in attendance will rekindle their once-lost love of live music.
“I hope that they have fun since live music was taken from us for a couple of years there and everybody is getting back at it now,” he said
“It’s great to be together seeing an instrumental show since it’s a unique type of audience because they’re going to see three guys play music and usually, there’s a lot of musicians in the audience.”
If You Go...
Who: John Petrucci featuring Mike Portnoy and Dave LaRue with special guest Meanstreak
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 2
Where: The Celebrity Theatre, 440 N 32nd Street, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $42
Info: Johnpetrucci.com/tour
