Photographer Scott Baxter finds it hard to believe that a quarter century ago, he was fly fishing in northern Arizona with a friend who helped give him an idea.
“I had an interest in history and I had gone up to a ranch in northern Arizona to go fly fishing and I had a friend who said, ‘you ought to meet these people down there, they’re nice,” Baxter recalled.
“I met a handful of ranchers actually and I came up with this idea …to photograph 100 different ranchers whose families had all been ranching since 1912.”
“Originally I just wanted to see if I could do it,” he said. “I didn’t plan out a book, I didn’t plan on having an exhibit and I didn’t plan on a legacy project status with the state Centennial Celebration. I just thought ‘I’m trying to do this and maybe I’ll donate the negatives of the photos to the Arizona Historical Society or something.’”
He ended up doing all three.
In creating his original project of photographing 100 ranchers, Baxter crossed paths with Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West Executive Director Dr. James Burns, with whom Baxter has maintained a friendship with for 15 years.
Although his “100 Years 100 Ranchers” project was shown a decade ago, Baxter has kept working in hopes of doing so 10 years after the centennial exhibition.
Burns had a grander idea of showing off Baxter’s snapshots.
“I produced a platinum palladium limited edition print of the cover image from a coffee table book from that ‘100 Years 100 Ranchers project and I told him about this print and then he said, ‘Well, maybe we should just try to reconstitute it and let’s show the 100 Years 100 Ranchers’ on the 10th anniversary.’”
“It started there and then it kind of ballooned from there to where we began talking about some of the other projects I’ve done and now – although we had to edit it back – we have 160 images, with ephemera, in a gallery that is about 3,500 square feet.
“It’s a large show. It’s the largest one I’ve ever done.”
Among the 160 images Baxter shot over the last 25 years are mostly on black and white film, however, he included some action shots of ranchers doing chores or maintaining their land.
To replicated how photos might have been taken 100 years earlier, he said, “I didn’t use any lighting. All I used was a camera, a tripod and a light meter.
Most of the photos are portraits, although some capture brandings or gatherings of animals during shipping.
However, the shots he proudest of are images of children he photographed as toddlers 15 years earlier.
“There are some freestanding walls in the middle of the gallery that have a few new kid shots,” said Baxter, a Scottsdale resident for over four decades.
“I went back and photographed kids who were maybe in a photograph with their parents in the ranchers project when they were babies and I went back to share photographs of them that were taken sometimes as much as 14 years later.”
During the project, Baxter saw the drastic changes that have occurred in the ranchers’ lifestyle.
“They have all been impacted economically by the drought and also just by the economy and even by inflation in general,” Baxter said.
“The cost of hay has doubled in the last year and the cost of training or moving cattle around by truck has increased by 50%, so it’s not it’s not an easy way to make a living.”
Because of this, Baxter noted, ranching oftentimes is not these ranchers’ day job.
“Most of the ranches I photographed are small, family-run outfits that don’t make a lot of money and most of these people are not in it to make the money,” Baxter said.
“A lot of them work other jobs. Some are teachers, some work for the railroad, some haul cattle or are truckers or work in different areas.”
He also found that some ranchers have had to thin out their herds and even sell off some of their land.
“Many of them have had to do things in the past where they have to sell a bunch of their cattle, and they will often retain what’s called a core herd – which is a small number of animals, probably less than 20, where they keep maybe a bull and some of their really good producing cows,” Baxter said.
“And they have to wait it out because, in some cases, they’re not allowed to put cattle out there if the ranch conditions are really dire.”
Although this photographs reflect the harsh reality ranching today, Baxter felt the most important thing to accomplish with his photography was breaking down the misimpressions some people have about these ranchers.
“I really do think there’s a lot of misnomers out there and once you get to meet some of these people, you find out they have a Ph.D. and a lot of them are great stewards of the of the range and the country,” Baxter said. “
Baxter’s exhibition, titled “The Gather: A Portrait of the American West – Scott T. Baxter” opens on Thursday, Jan. 12, and will remain open through July 30.
If You Go...
Where: Western Spirit: Scottsdale’s Museum of the West, 3830 N Marshall Way, Scottsdale
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Info: Scottsdalemuseumwest.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.