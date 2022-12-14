It’s been seen by more than 70 million people, performed in more than 40 countries and in 22 languages, and its music is some of the most celebrated in theatrical history.
And soon, Places! Productions will bring the epic musical to Mesa with its staging of “Les Misérables School Edition.”
Producing a show of such magnitude and fame is no small undertaking – but Places! has assembled exactly the right cast to pull it off.
The group of 50 youth, including 20 Mesa actors, will perform Dec. 17-20 at East Valley High School, located at 7420 E. Main St. in Mesa, with a second run planned Jan. 20-22, 2023, at the Mesa Arts Center.
“Les Mis” focuses on the tumultuous world of Jean Valjean, a former convict who spends a lifetime seeking redemption with the backdrop of 19th-century France and the aftermath of the French Revolution.
It presents timeless story of intertwined destinies reveals the power of compassion and the quiet evil of indifference to human suffering.
All of the passion and drama of the original Broadway production is replicated in the student version – especially with a cast like this one.
Despite its deep storyline and weighty themes, the performers, most of whom are in high school, pull it off with a maturity and talent that bely their youth.
“I think audiences will be amazed by the emotion and voices of these young performers,” said Allison Houston of Queen Creek, director and music director of “Les Mis” and founding artistic director of Places!
“I hope they will be moved by the message of this powerful piece.”
Dante Johnson, 17, plays Javert, the key villain in “Les Mis.” The Mesa teen understands the complexity of his character.
“Javert is a just man who believes that nothing or no one is above the law except God himself,” he said.
Abby Springer, 16, also Mesa, plays Eponine, a role she shares with Ava Saba of Gilbert. She says this opportunity is a dream come true.
“I have watched ‘Les Mis’ over and over again and love the music and colorful characters,” said Abby. “Eponine has been a dream role since I was a little girl. I was so excited when I found out I got the part.”
The show is a dream for Lindsay French, 14, of Mesa, too.
“I wanted to participate in ‘Les Mis’ because I knew that with this theater and this cast the show would be incredibly good,” she said.
Lindsay plays multiple roles as part of the ensemble, which is particularly demanding in “Les Mis,” as nearly every word in the two-hour show is sung, every scene is carefully staged and every performer plays an important role in bringing the story together.
“I play the role of Baptistine, I’m a wedding dancer and I’m one of the poor,” she said.
Added Dante, “I think the audience will like the ensemble in this show because everyone is so put together and very good at what they do.”
“I think my favorite part of putting this show together is hearing all the singing come together,” said Dante. “The music is so beautiful and everyone sounds so good.”
“It has been such an amazing experience to bring this story to life through our songs,” added Abby. “The whole show is singing, so you really have to focus on conveying a wide range of emotions in your performance.”
For the last three months, the cast has been hard at work memorizing their lines, learning their harmonies and developing their characters.
“Javert is a very serious character, which is the complete opposite of me,” said Dante. “It’s really hard keeping a straight face when I want to laugh at something.”
For Mills, the cast’s hard work is paying off in spades.
“Even our most experienced actors are so willing to learn and interested in any direction we provide,” he said. “There is an uncommon amount of heart and dedication in this group. They all want to create the best possible product and will do whatever it takes.”
Houston says the directing team and cast have taken great pains with every aspect of this production, from the set design and costuming to the choreography and character development.
“We have spent a lot of time going back to the source material, the masterpiece that is Victor Hugo›s novel,” she said.
“We’ve discussed the characters in depth, including their stories not in the musical, and have a wonderful dramaturg, Kasey Ray. Many of the details you see in the costumes, props, set and staging are from the book.”
Added Lily Saba, the show’s choreographer, “We really wanted it to look natural so the dances blend in rather than everyone just breaking out in a dance.”
Amid the hard work of learning their parts, cast members are building friendships and having fun, too.
“What I’m enjoying most about this show is how much we are all bonding,” said Lindsay.
“I have met so many talented and friendly people in this show,” added Abby. “They are now my best friends. I am very grateful for the experience.”
As opening day draws near, the cast and directing team are eager to open the show and wow audiences.
“I am extremely proud of these kids,” said Saba. “This show is not easy and deals with some really hard topics, and they are handling it with such grace. I end up in tears every time I hear them sing.”
“I think the audience will really love the way we’ve put this show up, especially our performance of ‘One Day More,’” added Lindsay.
“This cast is incredibly talented, hardworking, and most importantly, kind and supportive,” said Houston. “They have been amazing at balancing this heavy material with having fun in the rehearsal process.
“They are a huge age range, and it has been amazing seeing the young learn from the old and the old learn from the young.”
“Les Misérables School Edition” is specially adapted and licensed through Music Theatre International and Cameron Mackintosh (Overseas) LTD. It is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International.
Tickets are $15 and can be purchased at placesproductionsaz.com. The run includes both matinee and evening performances at East Valley High School and at the Mesa Arts Center.Discounts are available for teachers, seniors, veterans, first responders and students. Group discounts are also available.
If You Go...
Les Misérables School Edition Presented by Places! Productions
When and Where: Dec. 17-20: East Valley High School, 7420 E. Main Street; Jan. 20-22: Mesa Arts Center, 1 E. Main Street
Tickets: placesproductionsaz.com
