Mesa metal outfit Archetypes Collide made its full-length debut when the band dropped its self-titled album last month via Fearless Records.
Though the band formed nearly a decade ago and had released nearly three handfuls of eps and singles, the new album has exposed metal fans worldwide to its harmonic and powerful blend of metal.
The band cites its early days as the inspiration for its lively sound.
“Independently we’ve been writing music, recording music since 2014, but it wasn’t really until 2021 – when we signed with Fearless Records and then we did a big tour with (Australian metal act) The Amity Affliction –where we finally got to see how songs translate consistently night after night,” said vocalist Kyle Pastor.
Following the band’s first taste of success, Pastor pondered the reason why Archetypes Collides’ live sound attracted fans.
“We started to understand what was fun to play live and enjoyable for fans and it was cool to bring that experience into the writing process because now we can have a full album of songs that we know are going to connect live,” said Pastor.
An alumnus of Mesquite High School who now lives in Mesa, Pastor had an idea of what elements he wanted to inject into albums tracks.
He also had six tunes written when the band entered Capital House Studio in Galena, Ohio to record the album.
Still, the band had half of a record to write and record.
So it leaned on its co-manager, friend and album producer Oshie Bichar, who plays bass in the Ohio metal band Beartooth.
“Oshie helped co-write throughout the whole album and he was kind of like a sixth member (of the band) in the studio with us, which was a lot of fun because he’s a super talented dude,” Pastor said.
Although Bichar aided in writing the bulk of the album, the band also had a special guest contribute.
It caught the attention of The Plot In You vocalist Landon Tewers, who joined the band in the studio to write and record a tune ironically titled “Silence.”
“Landon came into the studio and we thought ‘hey, let’s write a song with Landon. That’d be fun,’” Pastor said with a grin. “He was there for six hours and we wrote the whole song, tracked it and everything done during that time. It was like magic.”
Although “Silence” is a track that Pastor is fond of, he has other favorites, too.
He cited “What If I Fall,” “My Own Device,” “Paranoid & Paralyzed” and “Destiny” – which was also adapted for a pyro and water-drenched video to accompany the track’s release.
“‘What If I Fall’ is one of my favorites because it’s a song that boils down to this acoustic song that if I were to play it with just an acoustic guitar, it will still sound great,” he said.
Though Pastor is enamored with the sound of the tracks, he also enjoys the creative bounds that the tracks pushed his band to.
“‘My Own Device’ is a good one where we kind of play into this pop and 1980s synth wave vibe and ‘Paranoid & Paralyzed’ is almost a pop song in that it starts with acoustic guitar, electric drums and this big bass to where it almost sounds like a Chainsmokers or a Justin Bieber song,” Pastor said.
“But it was fun because we got to inject those elements into what we do under the rock and metal style.”
Though the record contains a dozen songs that Pastor is passionate about, he also teased that the album’s release on vinyl will include two bonus tracks, “Ghost” and “They Don’t Know.”
Vinyl is expected to hit shelves in May.
Now that the album is done, Pastor he has shifted his focus to the band’s upcoming jaunt alongside headline acts Beartooth and Trivium and fellow supporting act Malevolence.
The tour stops in Archetypes Collides’ native state June 9 at the Marquee Theatre in Tempe.
“Now that this album is out, the response we’ve gotten has been insane. So, we’re just stoked to see everyone else jamming it and then the biggest thing for us right now is this tour,” Pastor said.
“The Marquee is a venue that has been on my bucket list for a while now and I’ve seen some great bands there like Bring Me The Horizon and Pierce The Veil so it’s exciting to be able to play there and to just kind of add ourselves to the list of all the cool bands that have played at that venue.”
Information: archetypescollide.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.