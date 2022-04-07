It has been a tumultuous ride for the metalcore outfit Outsiders to get back on stage.
The band was riding high in early 2020 after playing an opening set for Gilbert’s Scary Kids Scaring Kids and guitarist Besart Sezairi had been plotting a headlining gig when the world shut down.
“It was interesting because we had a lot of momentum and that came to a stop,” Sezairi said.
Drummer Jacob Coleman was devastated.
“When shows began to get canceled, it felt like a part of me had died,” he said. “One of my favorite things to do is play shows.”
After using the beginning of the pandemic to do some soul searching and bonding through hours of video games, members of Outsiders could not shake the urge to get their instruments back in their hands.
“After a year, we started going crazy and we wondered what we could do,” Sezairi said. “It was the first time where we’ve had to practice patience.”
The band faced a conundrum of how to release music while the future of live music remained uncertain.
“We then had to ask ourselves if we should put songs out with the risk of them being old by the time we were able to play them live again,” Sezairi said.
The band produced a plan to prepare for the reopening of live music.
Members also used the time to hone skills outside of music.
Bassist Don Harris took up photography, Coleman learned how to edit videos and Sezairi used his production talents that he lends alongside producer Ryan Daminson at the studio the two co-run, StudioGoest in Mesa.
“We do everything ourselves,” Sezairi said. “I co-run a studio with our buddy Ryan and we record all of our music. Because of that, we can dabble around and do whatever we want and we will be dropping a song a month.”
Sezairi also began to utilize the streaming platform Twitch to create content and gauge whether or not his band would be able to benefit from the platform.
Then came the moment the band had been waiting for: Getting on the bill as direct support for the emo-rock band The Red Jumpsuit Apparatus.
The band then discussed if the show would make for a good time to get back on stage.
“It’s not as taboo anymore to go to a show,” Coleman said. “The fear behind that is beginning to relax and we were all aligned in that we would know when it would be the right time to play a show.”
With its first show slated to come on April 9, Outsiders are excited to rebuild the momentum it had built in early 2020.
The main way the band plans to do so is by creating songs that display its flexibility with its musical range.
“The one thing we talked about with coming back was doing the things we want and making the music we want,” Sezairi said. “Everyone in this band is so versatile.”
The setlist pairs the band’s staples, “Escape” and “Griever,” with new and unreleased material in a setlist that Sezairi hopes will leave fans breathless.
“There’s not a single moment of downplay in our setlist, it’s 22 minutes of straight killer, no filler,” he said.
“I do think that there’s a little bit of everything for everybody in these songs and I just want to show everybody everything we’ve worked on,” Coleman add.
The band also feels it is in its sweet spot running direct support for the headline act.
“As direct support, you have to get people amped up and get them loose and ready for the headliner,” Sezairi said. “I think people have this negative connotation about opening a show but in my opinion, if you can’t be a good opener, you can never be a good headliner. If you can’t start the show off right, how can you finish it?”
Sezairi also is excited to plant his feet back on stage alongside his best friends and play to an audience he considers to be family.
“People can expect to see four dudes smiling and having fun,” he said. “We’re very inclusive to people that hang out and watch us and there is a family of people who come to our shows that we grow really close to. I’m excited to start doing that again.”
If You Go...
What: Red Jumpsuit Apparatus with Outsiders and This Modern
When: 7 p.m. Saturday, April 9
Where: Tempe Marketplace, 2000 E. Rio Salado Parkway
Cost: Free
Info: outsidersband.com and tempemarketplace.com
