Mesa director’s film featured in Jerome fest

While the actors strike has crimped the flow of new movies, a Scottsdale actor and a Mesa filmmaker will have the chance to present their new feature film next Saturday in Jerome.
“Run Rabbit,” an all-Arizona thriller directed by and produced by Justin Rose and starring Chris Studenka holds a prime spot in the ninth annual Jerome Indie Film & Music Festival.
It will be shown at 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9, in the historic Liberty Theatre on the last stop of a whirlwind year of film festival showings around the world.
And along the way, “Run Rabbit” not only picked up nine festival awards for best feature film, best acting and best director, it also secured a distribution deal at filmmaker Kevin Smith’s film festival in New Jersey that they are currently wrapping up.
A Michigan native, Studenka portrays the pursuer of a vigilante-killer who targets prominent people.
The film gradually reveals the killer’s motive and the pursuer’s own secrets amid what reviews call a thrilling chase and surprise ending.
Studenka and Rose met in 2019 after Rose posted a casting call for his first film, a short titled “Red Velvet Evening.”
Rose calls it “a dialogue-driven thriller that takes place entirely in a kitchen.”
They then worked together on a short called “Father’s Day,” which also picked up multiple awards at film festivals around the world.
For “Run Rabbit,” Studenka and Rose teamed up with actor Greg Wave and Rose’s brother, Cristian Garcia, who did the film’s score.
Rose is a big fan of iconic directors Quentin Tarantino and Stanley Kubrick “and our films reflect that tone and style,” Studenka said.
Studenka’s road to acting started in an unusual way: A champion marathon runner, he was invited to model running clothes for Dick’s Sporting Goods.
“That led to commercials, then film,” he said. “I found a passion later in life and I study relentlessly and even though I didn’t grow up doing it, I have definitely put in my hours.”
And his dues: “I’ve done four TV pilots that didn’t get picked up,” Studenka said. “I did a number of training videos for PetSmart – anyone that gets hired there has likely seen me. I did a play once, just to try it out, but I’m definitely more of a film actor.”
Rose’s road to filmdom followed a somewhat more conventional route.
He grew up in Gilbert across the street from a Blockbuster Video store.
“My dad and I would walk across the street and rent movies from there and that’s where my love for science fiction came to life. Science fiction was really the start of where my love of movies started, especially the old sci fi classics like ‘Godzilla’ and ‘War of the Worlds.’
“As I grew older, I began to write and sketch a lot, constructing scenes in my head and describing what was going on in those scenes. It almost became an obsession, constantly writing and then using music to help expand my ideas and thoughts.”
Rose, who attended Scottsdale Community College’s film program after graduating in 2011 from Gilbert High, said he spent three months filming “Run Rabbit” and another three in editing.
“The only challenges we had was the filming in the 120 degree heat in the dry desert and the late nights,” he said, “but overall it was definitely an experience and many memories created.”
Studenka and Rose share a mutual admiration.
“The minute I met Justin I could tell he has special talent,” Studenka recalled. “He sees everything differently and just better than anyone else I’ve ever worked with.”
Rose called him a “great guy” and talent.
“Who knows if the projects would ever have gotten finished” without him, Rose said.
“After ‘Rabbit,’ we still have many projects upcoming and we’re excited to get the next project going,” Rose added, noting he is in the final pre-production stages for another thriller.
Studenka also is awaiting release of two films he made independent of Rose title “Lyla” and “The Diner.”
Information on next weekend’s showing: jeromefilmfestival.com.
