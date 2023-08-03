Mesa cast helps power a powerful musical

It’s one of the most popular musicals in the world, and soon, Limelight Performing Arts will bring the beloved production to the Mesa Arts Center with its staging of “Les Misérables School Edition.”
From Aug. 4-13, 30 youth performers from Mesa and across greater Phoenix will transport audiences to 19th century France in a stunning musical adaptation of Victor Hugo’s epic tale where love triumphs over adversity and dreams never die.
The story has resonated with audiences across generations – and director Christian Graca believes she has assembled just the right cast to do Hugo’s masterpiece justice.
"Les Mis” is double cast. Mesa performers include Abigayle Groves, 17, as Eponine; Alex Hinkle, 17, as Thénardier; Colin Quin-tana, 14, as Chain Gang and Joly; Savannah Springer, 13, as Cosette; and Allie Weid, 15, as Eponine.
“The best thing about this cast is their overwhelming desire to tell this story in a compelling way, and to move audiences with the timeless messages of enduring love and devotion,” Graca said.
“Les Mis” centers on the tumultuous world of Jean Valjean, a former convict imprisoned for 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his sister’s starving child.
After his release, Valjean breaks his parole and assumes a new identity, determined to leave his troubled past behind.
When he crosses paths with Fantine, a factory worker fallen into destitution, he promises to care for her young daughter, Cosette, rescuing her from the clutches of the unscrupulous innkeepers, the Thénardiers.
Years later, in Paris, a group of students rise up against the oppressive regime. Among the students is Marius, who falls deeply in love with Cosette. Their love story unfolds against the backdrop of the June Rebellion of 1832.
“‘Les Mis’ has time jumps where characters age in the show, so they have a significant change in character and perspective as the story progresses,” said Graca.
The score includes unforgettable and emotionally charged songs like “On My Own,” “Bring Him Home” and the rousing revolutionary anthem, “Do You Hear the People Sing?”
“As an operetta, the show, with very limited exception, is sung in its entirety, which brings a whole new level of complexity to the production and raises the bar for performers to achieve,” said Graca.
“The music is challenging to learn, but it’s so beautiful with a lot of duets, harmonies and layered melodies,” added Emma England, Limelight’s artistic director who, along with Tom Graca, is music directing “Les Mis.”
“I have really enjoyed working with the cast on how to act the music, like figuring out where the phrases need to rise and fall and how to convey the emotion this story demands.”
While “Les Mis” doesn’t traditionally include much dance, England and co-choreographer, Marie South, are using movement to elevate the performance.
“We were very deliberate in designing choreography that would add impact without taking away from the intent of the show,” said England.
“For example, Christian designed custom flags to communicate the time hops in this story. Our cast uses dance to place the flags and reinforce this message of forward motion. It’s one way we’re putting our own touch on ‘Les Mis’ and supporting the continuous movement of this story.”
After nine weeks of rehearsals, the directors and cast are eager to open the show and excited about the audience’s response.
“Audiences will love the enduring and classic ‘Master of the House,’ and bring tissues for those tragic pieces of the story, too,” said Graca.
“I’m also so excited for the costumes! They really deliver the right theme for each character and set the tone for each time period character and scene.”
Winner of over 100 international awards and seen by more than 70 million people, “Les Mis” has been performed in more than 40 countries and in 22 languages.
Tickets for “Les Misérables School Edition” start at $21 and can be purchased at mesaartscenter.com, search “limelight.” The run includes both matinee and evening performances. Group discounts are available.
