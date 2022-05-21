The Mesa Arts Center has unveiled its 2022-2023 Performing Live season that its program director calls “our biggest season ever.”
“I’ve been booking shows at Mesa Arts Center since it opened in 2005,” said Randy Vogel. “I believe that Mesa Arts Center’s 2022-23 Performing Live season is our biggest season ever. I am especially thrilled that we’re bringing the Chicago Symphony Orchestra to Mesa Arts Center. Arizona’s last Chicago Symphony Orchestra appearance was more than 30 years ago.”
Tickets are on sale at MesaArtsCenter.com and at 480-644-6500.
Here’s the lineup:
Matt Fraser, July 9. Matt Fraser is America’s top psychic medium and star of the hit television series on E! Entertainment.
Kurtis Connor, Aug. 7. Performer, podcaster, and global YouTube sensation, Kurtis Conner is bringing his freshest, funniest material yet to the stage.
America, Aug. 21. On the strength of their signature song “A Horse With No Name.” America had an impressive string of hits.
Whose Live Anyway?, Sept. 8. The critically-acclaimed improv comedy show aired on ABC from 1998 to 2004 and returned in 2013 on The CW, where it’s entering its 8th season.
Clannad: The Farewell Tour, Sept. 13. Clannad fuses elements of traditional Irish music and more contemporary folk, new age and rock that combines haunting melodies and mesmerizing vocals.
Mariachi Herencia de Mexico with special guest Lupita Infante: Cuando Mexico Canta, Sept. 17. The Latin GRAMMY-nominated group of young Mexican-American musicians are recognized as the new ambassadors of the mariachi tradition.
The Music of Cream, Sept. 24. Cream was the blueprint for every supergroup to follow and the heavy blues precursor to Hendrix, Zeppelin and more.
Adam Golka, Oct. 6. Polish-American pianist Adam Golka is a concerto soloist.
Tower of Power, Oct. 7. The most dynamic and distinctive band of survivors in soul music is roaring into its unprecedented 50th anniversary.
Nella, Oct. 14. Nella released her debut album in 2019, written and produced by Javier Limón for which she won Best New Artist at the 2019 Latin GRAMMY Awards.
National Geographic Live, Oct. 19. Discover how the iconic Olmec heads of Mexico were created, explore the true meaning behind the imposing Teotihuacan pyramids, and get a peek into the culture and daily life in the Mayan city of Chichen Itza.
The Fab Four, Oct. 22. The Fab Four is elevated far above every other Beatles Tribute due to their precise attention to detail.
Wardruna, Nov. 5. Wardruna have had vast worldwide success, transcending music genres, cultures and languages while being renowned for their innovative and genre-creating renditions of ancient Nordic traditions.
Belinda Carlisle, Nov. 6. Go-Go’s founder and lead vocalist Belinda Carlisle has a unique blend of gutsy vocals, emotively charged melodies and picturesque lyrics.
Laureates of the Sphinx Competition, Nov. 10. This a national competition offers young Black and Latinx classical string players a chance to compete. Kebra-Seyoun Charles, double bass, is the senior Division winner and Jonathan Okseniuk, violin, is the junior division winner.
Lila Downs, Nov. 12. Mexican American singer and activist Lila Downs has earned multiple Grammy and Latin Grammy awards with her superhuman vocal range and a deeply empathetic spirit.
National Geographic Live, Nov. 16.. Marine biologist Diva Amon’s research on unusual deep-sea habitats and species has taken her to extraordinary depths in some of the remotest parts of the planet.
Deck the Halls with Disney, Nov. 17. Disney Concerts presents Deck the Halls with Disney featuring DCappella.
Brian Culbertson, Nov. 20. Brian Culbertson, an award-winning multi-instrumentalist, songwriter and producer known for his distinct brand of genre-crossing contemporary jazz, R & B and funk, is setting out with his band on The XX Tour.
Blue Man Group, Nov. 21. Blue Man Group features signature drumming, colorful moments of creativity and quirky comedy with , custom-made instruments, surprise audience interaction and hilarious absurdity.
Under the Streetlamp, Nov. 25. Under the Streetlamp presents your favorite holiday tunes plus songs from the American Radio Songbook.
Trinity: Classically Irish, Three accomplished young Irish singers make up the cast of PBS’s newest Celtic music project – Trinity.
Mannheim Steamroller Christmas, Nov 27. The group’s Christmas tour has become a holiday tradition right along with decorating the tree.
Dave Koz & Friends, Dec. 14. Special guests David Benoit, Rick Braun, Peter White and Rebecca Jade continue their annual holiday tradition.
Straight No Chaser, Dec. 27. Straight No Chaser is the real deal, the captivating sound of nine unadulterated human voices coming together to make extraordinary music.
The Smothers Brothers, Jan. 20. Tom and Dick Smothers, in person for an evening of memories and laughter featuring classic “Comedy Hour” clips and interactive audience Q&A.
National Geographic Live, Jan. 18. Alizé Carrère, environmental anthropologist & filmmaker offers a hopeful look at the resilience, perseverance, and innovation of humankind under even the most difficult of conditions.
Classical Music Inside Out, Jan. 19. Pianist Awadagin Pratt and the Maxwell Quartet will play together on a a piano quintet by the Jamaican-British composer Eleanor Alberga.
Chicago Symphony Orchestra, Jan. 22. Since September 2010, Chicago Symphony Orchestra has been under the baton of renowned Italian conductor Riccardo Muti.
Emmet Cohen Trio, Jan. 25. Multifaceted American jazz pianist and composer Emmet Cohen plays with the command and passion of an artist fully devoted to his medium.
Pilobolus: Big Five OH!, Jan. 27. Pilobolus questions its own “givens,” turns its traditions sideways, and brings its past into the future.
Kathleen Turner, Feb. 18. A once-in-a-lifetime chance to see a true Hollywood legend on stage.
Itzhak Perlman, Feb. 19. Itzhak Perlman enjoys superstar status rarely afforded to a classical musician.
The Moth Mainstage, Feb. 23. The Moth allows people all over the world and from all walks of life to share their stories on stage in front of a live audience.
Penn & Teller, Feb. 24. For over 40 years Penn & Teller have defied labels, and at times physics and good taste, by redefining the genre of magic and inventing their own very distinct niche in comedy.
Our Planet Live in Concert, Feb. 25. Combines HD cinematography with all-new orchestrations by Oscar-winning composer Steven Price performed by a live onstage orchestra.
Zuill Bailey, March 2. Zuill Bailey, widely considered one of the premiere cellists in the world, is a distinguished soloist, recitalist, artistic director and teacher.
The Queen’s Cartoonists, March 3. The Queen’s Cartoonists perform music from cartoons perfectly synchronized to the films projected on stage.
Mania The ABBA Tribute, March 4. It has now been 31 years since Abba last toured. In 1979 requests for tickets far outstripped availability with two million requests for tickets and with only 5,000 available.
Stomp, March 9-12. Matchboxes, brooms, garbage cans, Zippo lighters and more fill the stage with energizing beats at the inventive and invigorating stage show that’s dance, music and theatrical performance.
Black Violin, March 17. Black Violin is led by classically trained string players Wil B. (viola) and Kev Marcus(violin). Joining them onstage are DJ SPS and drummer Nat Stokes.
National Geographic Live, March 22. Lindsay Zanno, paleontologist, looks at how a global climate crisis during the Cretaceous changed the course of evolution.
Alan Menken, March 31. Composer Alan Menken leads audiences on a journey through more than thirty years of hit songs, movies, and musicals.
Eroica Trio, April 6. The Grammy-nominated Eroica Trio enraptures audiences with flawless technical virtuosity, irresistible enthusiasm and sensual elegance.
National Geographic Live, April 12, Maureen Beck, paraclimber, learned how to rock climb one-handed through trial and error – one of her early adaptive climbing innovations involved taping a metal ladle to her arm.
Simply Three, April 15. This classically trained string trio destroys boundaries and pushes limits by adding their flair and innovation to popular arrangements and new compositions.
Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain, April 25. There’s music, irreverent wit and wicked fun transcending language and nationality; a requiem for rock and popular culture.
Riverdance, May 3-7. For over 25 years, nothing has carried the energy, the sensuality and the spectacle of Riverdance.
