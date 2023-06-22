Everyone knows a mean girl. Whether you’re currently a student or graduated high school decades ago, you know that girl who inspired fear – and total obedience – among her classmates and even the occasional adult. Her power was absolute: students clustered around her to curry favor – or scampered away to avoid her gaze.
At Northshore High School, that girl is Regina George, played by Savannah Springer of Mesa as Limelight Performing Arts brings Northshore to life with its production of “Mean Girls High School Version.”
It plays June 23-July 1 at the Studio 3 Artspace Theatre, 511 W. Guadalupe Road, Gilbert.
The “Mean Girls” experience is so thoroughly universal that the movie, which hit the big screen nearly 20 years ago, still resonates with teens today. In 2018, it launched as a Broadway musical, and now it’s being produced as a musical movie.
“So many talented kids came out to audition for this show,” said Emma England, artistic director of Limelight and director of “Mean Girls.”
“We cast an incredible group of teenagers who connect with the story in such a personal way. It really shows in their performance.”
The musical follows Cady Heron, a naïve 16-year-old who arrives at a suburban Illinois high school after growing up in Africa with her scientist parents. She quickly confronts the challenges of fitting in and the realities of the popularity pecking order.
At the top of the social hierarchy sit “The Plastics,” a trio of lionized Mean Girls led by the charming but ruthless Regina George, who rules the school with an iron fist. With the help of her outcast friends, Janis and Damian, Cady concocts a scheme to take on The Plastics and dethrone Regina, but soon learns the hard way that you can’t cross a queen bee without getting stung.
“The show uses humor in a very edgy way to tackle difficult topics like insecurity, bullying and revenge,” said England. “The entertainment value is very high, but the show also does an incredible job reaching kids who are dealing with these issues in real life.”
In addition to a storyline that’s all-too familiar to teens and adults everywhere, Limelight’s production of “Mean Girls” offers all the best elements of a stage production: drama and comedy, catchy musical numbers, showstopping ensemble performances and a rotating set that transports audiences from Africa to a high school cafeteria, the local mall, Regina’s bedroom and beyond.
“We accomplish these scene changes with our use of lighting, projections and a set that’s continually moving,” England said.
“My favorite thing is that there are no blackouts and no downtime in this show. The effect is that audiences are completely immersed in the world of Northshore High.”
Indeed, there’s never a dull moment in “Mean Girls.” The dancing adds energy and interest to every number, but it also conveys emotion in a way few other musicals can.
Said England, “The choreography adds so much feeling to the show. It allows audiences to see the story from each character’s point of view.
“For example, in a couple of scenes, Cady sees her classmates as the predators and prey of the African savanna. The dancing tells the story and reinforces the high emotion she’s experiencing.”
The score offers both a musical theater and rock and roll and sound – along with lyrics that are equal parts edgy, hilarious and touching.
“Our cast includes very talented vocalists who bring so much power and emotion to their performances,” said England. “The songs in ‘Mean Girls’ really get to the heart of the teenage experience. Some of them will make you laugh so hard you cry. Others are deeply moving.”
Tickets for “Mean Girls” are $15 and can be purchased at limelight.ticketleap.com. The run includes both matinee and evening performances. Group discounts are available.
Mesa cast members include Tristan Foushee, 17; Abigayle Groves, 16; Hope Kalin, 14; Xander Lopez, 16; Suzie Peifer, 12; McKayla Schertz, 13; Savannah Springer, 13; Molly Thompson, 15, as Mrs. Heron; Maliheh Tipps, 15, as Janis Sarkisian; and Allie Weid, 15, as Karen Smith.
Adapted from Tina Fey’s hit 2004 film, “Mean Girls” features music by Jeff Richmond, lyrics by Nell Benjamin and book by Fey. The Broadway production was nominated for a staggering 12 Tony Awards.
If You Go...
“Mean Girls High School Version”
Limelight Performing Arts
June 23-July 1
Tickets: limelight.ticketleap.com
