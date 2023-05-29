When Matchbox Twenty canceled its tour last year, the multiplatinum pop-rockers wanted to make it up to its fans.
To do so, and in honor of its rescheduled, forthcoming jaunt, Matchbox Twenty is releasing its first new music in over a decade with “Where the Light Goes” on May 26.
The process started with just a single, something that guitarist/drummer Paul Doucette wasn’t too thrilled about at first.
“There were discussions about just doing a song to promote the tour,” Doucette said. “Honestly, I wasn’t interested in that if that was going to be the thing. I just said to the other guys, ‘You have my blessing, if that’s what you want to do. I’ll come and play what you want me to play live.’”
However, when guitarist/vocalist/keyboardist Kyle Cook suggested a full album, Doucette was all in — even garnering a producer credit on “Where the Light Goes.”
“We hadn’t made a record since 2012,” Doucette said. “At a certain point, over those 10 to 11 years, we were, to various degrees, moving on from us making new music.
“I personally was resigned to the fact that I didn’t think we’d make new music again. I do film and TV scoring. I was more involved with that. I wrote Matchbox off, as far as a new music project, but I was into a complete album.”
Matchbox Twenty has sold more than 40 million records worldwide and scored hits like “3AM,” “Push,” “Unwell,” “Bent,” “If You’re Gone” and “She’s So Mean.” They garnered multiple Grammy Award nominations.
The band — which also includes singer Rob Thomas and bassist Brian Yale — are hitting the road and will play Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre in Phoenix on Wednesday, May 31, for the “Slow Dream Tour.” The name comes from the band’s new single, “Wild Dogs (Running in a Slow Dream).”
The outing is the band’s first since 2017’s “A Brief History of Everything” tour, which marked the 20th anniversary of its diamond-certified debut album, “Yourself or Someone Like You.”
The band is working with VNUE’s DiscLive to offer fans limited-edition “instant” collectible CD sets and digital downloads from each show of the tour. Fans may pre-order the CD sets via Ticketmaster for a $5 discount when they purchase tickets. VIP ticket buyers will receive a download card free with their purchase of every VIP package. Fans may also pre-order via disclive.net to have CDs shipped or pick them up at the show(s) they attend.
The 2022 tour was canceled for personal reasons.
“By 2022, a lot of people were going out. We have some issues that are more specific to the band and the families that made it difficult for us to go out at that time,” Doucette said. “People weren’t ready. It was hard to argue that.
“It was the first time we were letting a lot of people down by not going out.”
Matchbox Twenty’s tour will celebrate its catalog while looking forward to the new music.
“We had promised a tour of our history when we first put this tour on sale in 2020,” Doucette said.
“We were going to try to keep to that, but we have a new record. We want to play it. We hope people are going to want to hear it. A good amount of the songs you know and songs you’re going to know sprinkled in. We think we’ve come up with a good balance.”
Doucette has spent his time working on film and TV scores, most recently for season four of the Apple+ show “For All Mankind” with composer Jeff Russo.
“It’s what I’m doing today,” he said. “When the band was just talking about doing a song or two, my mentality was I spent a lot of time learning this craft and clawing my way up to it.
“I’m not going to give up doing that just to do a song here and there.”
But he’s clear that he’s also passionate about Matchbox Twenty.
“I’m also passionate about Matchbox — as long as everyone else is passionate,” he said. “It was an easy decision (to work on the album). I figured out how to do both.”
If You Go...
Matchbox Twenty w/Matt Nathanson
When: 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 31
Where: Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre, 2121 N. 83rd Ave., Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $30
Info: matchboxtwenty.com
