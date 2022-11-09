“Bayou Soul” singer-songwriter Marc Broussard recently explored the Grand Canyon State. As he and his family left, he got emotional.
He’s thrilled to be back in Arizona to play the Chandler Center for the Arts on Saturday, Nov. 12.
“My wife and kids and I passed through the area about two or three months ago,” Broussard said. “I cried when we left, to be honest with you. We went to Slide Rock for a day and then Sedona at a beautiful resort there. I didn’t want to leave.”
Broussard is previewing new material from a forthcoming EP during this jaunt. The first single, “Fire,” is out and he’s expected to release a second track soon.
“Fire” is Broussard’s love song to his wife, and he has a salacious tale about it.
“To be honest with you, my wife just gets hotter and hotter,” he said. “I cry thinking about. She’s so hot that she gets me going in every way conceivable. I wanted to write a song that really summed that up.
“I had been chasing that vibe for quite a long time, a number of years. I never really got there until I heard the track for ‘Fire’ and I immediately jumped into action. I have this little home studio and I got as high as I possibly could and dove right in.”
The new collection comes on the heels of his 2019 release, “A Lullaby Collection,” and serves as a bridge to a new studio album produced by blues legend Joe Bonamassa to be released in early 2023
“It’ll be my first foray into the blues,” Broussard said about the album. “It’s part of an album series I use to raise money for charitable organizations. I called up Joe and said, ‘Take me to school on the blues.’ He jumped at the chance, and he ended up producing the album for me.
“It was going so well that we had to establish some rules because we were going too fast. We threatened to burn through the entire thing in two days. We had to slow everything down and enjoy each other’s company more. He’s a doll of a human being, a very, very gifted individual and extremely humble.”
The two used Bonamassa’s band and tracked the songs at Sunset Sound in Hollywood. “It was just so much damn fun,” he said. “There’s something about the blues that’s very in my wheelhouse... Some of these tunes fell right out of my mouth onto the microphone and onto the tape.
“It was really, really a natural fit for Joe and I to get together on this thing. His band is a world-class band. They knocked it out of the park.”
The son of Louisiana Hall of Fame guitarist Ted Broussard of The Boogie Kings, Broussard nurtured his musical gifts at an early age, and the vibrant Lafayette, Louisiana, music scene allowed him to practice his craft consistently from childhood through early adulthood.
After releasing a successful independent EP at age 20, Broussard made his major-label debut with “Carencro.” The album featured the hit “Home” and sent him into the national spotlight.
Broussard released multiple albums with major labels over the next 10 years but has recently returned to his independent roots, having released several acclaimed original and charitable cover albums via his SOS Foundation (Save our Soul).
The beneficiary of the new album is still tentative. Broussard said he is vetting an organization that advocates for post-incarceration work. He longs to educate businesses about the benefits of hiring ex-cons.
After all, everyone deserves a second chance, he adds.
“They ‘served their time’ and paid their debt to society,” he adds. “If you have the kind of life that requires sitting behind bars for a decade or more, they’re probably the kind of person who could hold down a job and be grateful for the opportunity. They are indeed good people, just caught up in a wrong spot.”
Broussard is looking forward to bringing his views and music to the Chandler Center for the Arts.
“I’m negotiating with a team of jugglers. Th”We like to make sure people have an opportunity to dance. That’s what can be expected. Bring your freaking dancing shoes. We’re going to try our best to burn up the dance floor. It’s an old school, wholesome kind of a party with some making out in the back row.”
If You Go...
Marc Broussard w/Walden
When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, November 12
Where: Chandler Center for the Arts, 250 N. Arizona Ave., Chandler
Cost: Tickets start at $32
Info: chandlercenter.org
