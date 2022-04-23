Mesa Arts Center is launching a new summer series featuring a collection of national, international and local musicians.
The Mirage Summer Music Series, beginning June 25 and running through Aug. 27, is a 10-show line-up of jazz, folk, soul, world, eclectic, classical and more. Tickets are on sale at mesaartscenter.com and are $11 each of $1000 for a season subscription, including service fees.
Here’s the schedule:
Dom Flemons, June 25
A GRAMMY winner, two-time EMMY nominee and 2020 U.S. Artists Fellow, Dom Flemons is originally from Phoenix and is called The American Songster since his repertoire covers over 100 years of early American popular music. Flemons is a songwriter, multi-instrumentalist, producer, actor, slam poet, music scholar, historian, and record collector. He is considered an expert player on the banjo, guitar, harmonica, jug, percussion, quills, fife and rhythm bones.
XIXA, July 2
XIXA, Tucson’s gothic overlords, combines gritty guitars, the bumping grind of Peruvian chicha, and dark and swirling psych-rock.
Jeff Parker and William Tyler, July 9
Jeff Parker is recognized as one of contemporary music’s most versatile and innovative electric guitarists and composers. With a prolific output characterized by musical ideas of angularity and logic, he works in a wide variety of mediums. William Tyler is a Nashville guitarist and composer who toured with Nashville groups like Lambchop and Silver Jews before breaking away to focus on his version of instrumental guitar music.
Arouna and Zaza Diarra/ Arouna Diarra Music, July 16
Arouna Diarra, a 12th-generation musician, brings traditional West African music into the modern day and further develops it while remaining true to its roots. Zaza Wright has a great passion for music and children. She is deeply involved in the local music scene as she performs with and manages Arouna Diarra LLC alongside her husband Arouna Diarra.
Qais Essar, July 23
Qais Essar’s music is a sonic time portal from the ancient Hindu Kush to the modern era. Essar is a contemporary Afghan composer, instrumentalist and producer who channels his melodic designs through the rabab, a 2,500-year-old instrument from Afghanistan. His first LP, “The Green Language” (2014), quickly became an Amazon #1 bestseller.
Rising Sun Daughter, July 30
Grace Rolland-Redwood is a singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist from Mesa whose ear for sound and poeticism brings rich texture to her songwriting. In 2010, Rolland joined the traditional folk-Americana band Run Boy Run as cellist and vocalist. The band won the Telluride Bluegrass Band contest in 2011, appeared on A Prairie Home Companion twice, released four studio records and toured across the U.S. Rolland began performing as Rising Sun Daughter and released her debut EP “I See Jane,” named one of the 20 best folk albums of 2019 by PopMatters.
Califone, Aug. 6
Califone is an acclaimed musical project centered around Tim Rutili and a regular and rotating list of contributors, including long-time collaborators; producer, Brian Deck, percussionist Ben Massarella and producer, guitarist Michael Krassner. Formed out of the Chicago band Red Red Meat, they’ve been exploring the tension between experimental noise, acoustic texture, technology, humanity, cinematic images and microscopic poetry since 1998.
Raquel Denis, Aug. 13
Raquel Denis is a softly powerful singer-songwriter and poet based in Akimel O’otham land. At the center of her work is honest lyricism and the spiritual healing power of music.
Carly Bates, Aug. 20
Carly Bates is a pianist, educator, and artistic collaborator from Phoenix, creating with all kinds of storytellers such as musicians, movers, poets, and theatre artists. She has a background in classical, jazz, and popular styles of piano, a multi-threaded music lineage that she shares with those eager to learn. Currently, she teaches privately and at ASU’s Popular Music Program.
Mill Ave Chamber Players, Aug. 27
The Downtown Chamber Series features compositions for woodwinds, horn and piano, including the Mozart Quintet for Piano and Winds, Poulenc Sextet for Piano and Winds, and selections for solo piano. Mill Ave Chamber Players have received local and national recognition for their performances, vibrant repertoire, and community engagement.
