The 22nd annual Superstition Mountains will be held 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, on the grounds of the Gold Canyon United Methodist Church at 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road.
The festival has no admission fee and offers free parking but is off limits to dogs and skateboards.
“An average of 4,500 people/year attend and exhibitors call it the best one-day festival in the region. The juried art show features the work of 85 plus artists in a wide variety of genres and styles,” organizers said in a release. “Programs will be available listing the artists, their specialties, and booth locations.”
Some of the juried artists who will be displaying their works are from the Artists of the Superstitions.
There will be live musical performances throughout the day featuring local Latin, jazz and pop, and Native American musical and dance performers.
A food court will offer a variety of foods and beverages which includes, Native American selections, barbeque, hamburgers/hotdogs, and delicious kettle corn.
The Gold Canyon Arts Council, a non-profit organization, brings world class concerts to the East Valley through its Canyon Sounds Performance Series. Their core mission is student arts education through their performing artists who provide tutorials and workshops at regional schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.