The stakes are high when a chorus girl from Allentown, Pennsylvanian, gets a chance to become a Broadway star in the Hale Centre Theatre’s new musical, “42nd Street.”
The Gilbert theater’s show through April 1 “recalls the classic days of Broadway and the golden age of movie musicals with lots of sensational tap numbers and lavish costumes,” a spokesman said.
Songs such as “You’re Getting To Be a Habit With Me,” “We’re In The Money” and “Shuffle Off To Buffalo” are among the popular numbers in the musical.
Hale favorite Rochelle Barton stars as a Broadway diva while the humbler Pennsylvania chorus girl is portrayed by Brie Wadsworth-Gates. Brandt Norris plays a young male lead gifted with incredible dancing while Jere Van Patten and Kathleen Richards play the writers of the Broadway show-within-a-show.
Brandon Zale stars as the demanding Broadway director. The ensemble is filled with Hale veterans as well as newcomers.
“42nd Street” plays at Hale Centre Theatre, 50 W. Page Avenue, Gilbert, Wednesday through Saturday nights, with Saturday matinees and select Friday matinees.
Dr. Cathy Hauan is the music director, with multi-ariZoni Award winner Cambrian James as the director and choreographer.
Tickets are $45 to $48 for adults and $30 for youth ages 5-17. Tickets may be obtained by calling Hale’s Box Office at 480-497-1181 or HaleTheatreArizona.com.
