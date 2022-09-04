The 2022 professional football season is filled with eye-grabbing headlines.
Tom Brady retired, then unretired this offseason and is back for another Super Bowl run with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. This season could be the last one for the five-time Super Bowl champion and three-time MVP.
Many stars were traded this offseason and will certainly impact their new teams.
And for the first time in recent memory, there isn’t a clear-cut Super Bowl favorite. A third of the league, give or take, has at least an outsider’s shot to win Super Bowl LVII that will be played at State Farm Stadium in Glendale.
All of that to be said, numerous spots around the Valley are ready to host fans of America’s Game to watch the season play out. Depending on who you root for, pay these bars a visit on Sundays to root for your favorite team with like-minded fans.
CARDINALS
Bambino’s Sports Grill
Bambino’s offers a game day vibe for Cardinals fans with 13 60-inch flatscreen televisions. In addition to the interior seating, Bambino’s features a patio seating area with a roll-up garage door. Putting an emphasis on supporting local breweries, the beer menu features craft beers on draft and in a can from Four Peaks Brewery and San Tan Brewery.
Info: 3860 W. Happy Valley Road, Glendale, bambinossportsgrill.com
CHIEFS
Pub Rock Live
Pub Rock Live, which typically welcomes live music, transforms into a massive fanbase for the Chiefs and their fans. Dubbed “Arrowhead West,” Pub Rock brings in food trucks on game day. It also offers discounted beer prices and a $6 “Kingdom Shot” whenever the Chiefs score a touchdown.
Info: 8005 E. Roosevelt St., Scottsdale, pubrocklive.com
GIANTS
Social Tap Scottsdale
Social Tap Scottsdale is the official home of the local Giants fan club, “Big Blue of Arizona.” When Big Blue of Arizona is in to watch Giants games, Social Tap offers Jell-O shots whenever the team scores a touchdown. In addition, raffles take place throughout the game.
Info: 4312 N. Brown Ave., Scottsdale, socialtapscottsdaleaz.com
LIONS
Detroit Coney Grill
Detroit Coney Grill pairs comfort food with a great environment with ample televisions and a full bar featuring some of Michigan’s beers. The bar runs a daily special that features two coney dogs, a side order of French fries and a fountain drink for $13.85. On game days, Detroit Coney Grill has beer specials on its rotating Michigan-based beers.
Info: 6953 N. Hayden Road, Scottsdale, detroitconeygrill.com
PACKERS
Casey Jones Grill
Casey Jones Grill opened back in 1993 and has been loyal to the Green Bay Packers from the start. On game days, Casey Jones offers a “Green Bay Burrito,” priced at $13.99.
Info: 2848 E. Bell Road, Phoenix, caseyjonesgrill.com
Clancy’s Pub Pizza & Grill
An official watch site for the Packers, Clancy’s advertises a big screen from every angle inside the pub. The menu is geared to a more Midwestern vibe with cheese curds and a dish featuring walleye on game days. The pub also runs giveaways at halftime.
Info: 4432 N. Miller Road, Scottsdale, clancyspubscottsdale.com
PATRIOTS
Bevvy OldTown
Bevvy welcomes Patriots fans to its pub-style hangout with an expansive drink menu and bar fare-style food.
Info: 4420 N. Saddlebag Trail, Scottsdale, bevvyaz.com
RAMS
Max’s Sports Bar
Established in 1979, Max’s features more than 100 flat-screen televisions and a recently redeveloped smoking patio. For the Rams, the sports bar houses a massive room decked out in Rams gear and sits 80 people.
Info: 6727 N. 47th Ave., Glendale, americangreyhoundracing.com
STEELERS
Harold’s Cave Creek Corral
Harold’s Cave Creek Corral is one of the most well-known Steelers bars in the Steeler Nation. Harold’s seats a whopping 600 potential Steelers fans inside, and another 200 in its outside seating.
Harold’s is partnered up with UNIBET, allowing its guests to experience a Vegas-like betting experience where games can be bet on live, or upcoming sporting events and in-game betting can be bet on as well. A specific game-day food and drink menu is available as well.
Info: 6895 E. Cave Creek Road, Cave Creek, haroldscorral.com
SEAHAWKS
Wicked Rain
Wicked Rain opened its doors back on March 23, and ever since has been showing love toward its roots in the Pacific Northwest (PNW), and now Arizona. With 40 beers on tap and another 70-plus in bottles and cans, Wicked Rain offers beers from the PNW area, Arizona, Oregon and Idaho.
This Seahawks – and Cardinals – hangout spot features nine televisions and a 100-plus-inch big screen for viewership pleasure. They also do “Blue/Red Fridays” where guests wearing either a Seahawks or Cardinals jersey can receive $1 off their draft beer. For game days, they offer $4 pub beer and $16 pitchers.
Info: 1817 E. Baseline Road, Gilbert, wickedrain.com.
Just gimme football
No favorite team? No worries. Sports bars abound in the East Valley and here are just a couple where fans of football generally can find like-minded people to enjoy a game on any given day. Here are just a few:
Lucky Lou’s American Grill
With locations at 3245 West Ray Road, Chandler; 1929 N Power Road, Mesa; and 23706 South Power Road in Queen Creek, East Valley fans won’t have to drive too far for good drinks, good food and good games at Lucky Lou’s. luckylousaz.com
Blue 32 Sports Grill
Blue 32 Sports Grill also has multiple locations – at 4845 S. Arizona Ave, Chandler; 1524 E. Williams Field Road and 6348 South Higley Road, Gilbert; and 2028 N Gilbert Road, Mesa. blue32sportsgrill.com.
Zipps Sports Grill
Zipps is another sports bar with multiple TVs and multiple locations to satisfy any football fan: 4710 E. Warner Road, Ahwatukee; 690 S. Mill Ave. and 1860 E. Warner Road in Tempe; 4060 S. Arizona Ave. in Chandler’s Ocotillo neighborhood; and 211 E. Warner Road, Gilbert. zippssportsgrills.com.
Cold Beers & Cheeseburgers
All Cold Beers and Cheeseburgers have with more than 30 high-definition flat screen TVs, booming sound systems and a mouth-watering menu. Locations include 5005 E. Chandler Blvd., Ahwatukee; 1980 W Germann Road, Chandler; 4604 S. Higley Road, Gilbert; and four Scottsdale locations at 18529 N. Scottsdale Road, 4222 N. Scottsdale Road, E. Shea Blvd. and 10767 N. 116th St.
Time Out Sports Bar and Grill
Located at 1762 S. Greenfield Road, the Time Out Sports Bar and Grill gives pro and college football fans a chance to get an early start on game days by opening at 9 a.m.
