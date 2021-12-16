At Fellowship Square, people like to say “the Christmas spirit never grows old.”
The 400-unit nonprofit independent care senior living facility at 35 W. Brown in Mesa is holding a window-decorating contest for residents, awarding prizes in the form of rental credits in three categories: “Celebrating Our Savior,” “Jolly Holiday” and “Spirit of the Season.”
The public is invited to come enjoy the displays with a walking tour of the property 5-6:30 p.m., Friday, Dec. 17. Ballots will be available for visitors to pick their favorite windows. Free cookies, cocoa, pictures with Santa and musical entertainment will add to the festive spirit of the occasion.
“Two of our residents – sisters Joan Horner and Gloria Petri – go all out every year as they decorate for Christmas,” said Tracey Biggerstaff, director of marketing. “They were our inspiration for this contest.” Joan’s son sets up a “huge” outdoor display every year, as well.
Visitors are asked to please bring an unwrapped toy donation for area children in need. A health screen and mask will be required. Masks will be provided if needed.
Fellowship Square is the independent living facility within a community that supports seniors as they transition between independent living, assisted living and memory care.
For more information, about the event or about Fellowship Squarecall: 480-834-0600.
