Even though he was cutting hair at the now-closed Continental Barbershop in downtown Mesa, Kublai Khan TX vocalist Matthew Honeycutt has spoken highly of the time he spent in a town known for great people, quality service.
This is why he is excited to return to his former home when Kublai Khan TX pops into the Nile Theater on Friday, Sept. 30.
“I’ve absolutely missed (Mesa) and you could ask all the guys in the band, I’ve been chatting their ears off talking about going back to Mesa,” Honeycutt said.
“I tend to move a lot but out of all the places that lived, Mesa was one of my favorites and it’ll be nice to be able to go back and see all my buddies again and see everybody that I’ve missed. One of the pros and cons of being a traveling man is you can see all the places you’ve been but you can’t ever stay too long.”
Although Honeycutt misses the friends he made in Mesa, there is one activity he misses more than anything.
“My favorite thing was just hooking a right off Main Street and then taking that road all the way down to Apache Junction looking at the sunsets and taking my bike out there to ride those trails,” he said.
Honeycutt equates Arizona’s winters to being “heaven on earth” and says he has considered “snowbirding” here.
“The thing about Arizona, especially in the wintertime when the weather’s nice, it’s heaven on earth. I definitely want to Snowbird here and I don’t want to wait till I’m old to do it,” Honeycutt said with a laugh.
Because of his love for his one-time home city, Honeycutt plans to go pedal to the metal when Kublai Khan TX takes the state at the Nile Theater on Friday, Sept. 30.
“As far as I’m concerned, it’s going to be full throttle,” he said. “Every time we’ve come through here year after year, whether it be the Nile or whether it has been at the underground, It’s always been a good time.”
Honeycutt also attributes the supportive crowds he has witnessed at both his band’s previous shows and at shows he has watched at the venue as another source of excitement for his sort-of homecoming.
“The thing I’ve always enjoyed about Arizona is that people are very supportive,” he said. “Even if it’s a super-hot day or some crazy temperature outside, you could always still find people going crazy in the underground and that’s a true testament to the love for music and just the whole experience itself.”
With a crowd that jives to almost any sound that fills the walls of the Nile Theater and protrudes onto Main Street, Honeycutt should have no problem getting the venue bouncing with his booming vocals that are followed by chug-heavy guitar riffs and tight drum grooves.
“I think that music is a primal untapped thing that a lot of people use as a way to kind of get their wiggles out in ways that they wouldn’t be able to otherwise, especially in modern society,” Honeycutt said.
Although Kublai Khan TX’s songs have high energy, the second single released off its most recent work – an ep titled “Lowest Form Of Animal” – titled “Swan Song” has garnered the largest crowd reaction as Honeycutt says fans have sung both his and guest vocalist Scott Vogel’s lyrics louder than any other song in the setlist.
“I think a lot of it is because it’s new but also because it has this real good combo of being enjoyable to play but also very enjoyable for the crowd to interact with,” Honeycutt said. “It’s just a powder keg every night.”
Though Honeycutt’s goal as a performer and a musician is to give his fans an escape from reality while he belts into his microphone for nearly an hour, he also hopes to provide a genuine good time for all in attendance and some good memories.
“Our band has a shelf life, just like anything else, and just moments that we’re sharing together are very temporary,” Honeycutt said. “Someday I’m going to be old, we’re going to be older, but we hope we can look back on this and say, ‘that was a good time’ rather than getting too stuck in the past or the future of the moment.”
If You Go...
What: Stick To Your Guns with Kublai Khan TX, Belmont, Koyo and Foreign Hands
Where: The Nile Theater 105 W. Main St., Mesa
When: 6 p.m. Friday, Sept. 30
Cost: $22
Info: kublaikhantx.com and theniletheater.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.