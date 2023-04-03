Turn Zero vocalist Emily Grieve has always viewed music as an outlet that has gotten her through some of the toughest times of her life.
“I’ve been through some pretty dark spots in my life where music was the thing that I turned to because I felt like I was alone. But music made it so that I knew that I wasn’t,” said Grieve, a graduate of Dobson High School in Mesa.
Inspired by the bands that emerged during the pop-punk movement of the late 90s and the early 2000s and the rhythms that followed during the metalcore explosion of the late 2000s that carried into the 2010s, Grieve ventured into a music career.
In 2018, she started the band Turn Zero – a reference to a phrase called out during timed competitive Pokémon card matches when a player is in the middle of their turn as the clock hit zero.
Since then, Turn Zero has gained a reputation for dynamic live shows as well as its recorded material.
Though the band started with a slightly softer sound, it has recently begun venturing into a heavier sound.
“It’s the type of music that I’ve gravitated towards since my Sophomore year of high school and it’s the type of music that I’ll listen to while doing menial tasks around the house,” Grieve said.
“It’s also perfect because if I want to cry, I can listen to the lyrics and if I don’t want to cry, I can also have the music.”
Adding to its heavier sound has been the addition of bassist and Scottsdale resident Eli Fabrega and drummer Ryan Hart. Grieve met while the two when they attended Hamilton High School in Chandler.
“The sound that we have now is actually closer to the sounds that I wanted in the beginning,” Grieve said.
“And with the current lineup we have, everybody is so talented and open-minded so when it comes to writing or picking out new songs to play, everybody is involved.”
This chemistry is best displayed during the band’s energetic live performances, like the one it has planned on April 4 at Pub Rock Live in South Scottsdale.
“We really are huge on crowd participation. So when we play “Drown” – a cover of the ‘Bring Me The Horizon’ track – we like having everybody singing that last chorus and when we play ‘Animal.’ we like hearing the crowd clap their hands to the bridge,” Grieve said. “Making sure that we know how to get everybody moving is our goal.”
However, it is Grieve’s voice that usually captures the crowd’s attention.
“With Emily, I feel like we are a very solid band,” said Hart, a resident of Chandler. “When people see Emily up on stage singing to them, they just feel captivated by it. I feel like Emily is what makes us stand out among the rest.”
Although Grieve usually captures the spotlight, she gladly shares it with a cast of talented musicians that includes the band’s enigmatic rhythm guitarist John Curtis-Sanchez, who may have a special move planned for the show.
“John does a lot of work for the live show. He runs and jumps across the stage and he’s working on a super-secret move for the show right now,” Grieve teased.
“I think that the amount of fun that we all have up on stage is just contagious.”
The band is hoping to spread the energy not just to the crowd but to the headline act of the 4/4 bill, Denver-based rockers Suitable Miss.
“We’re playing with some really cool bands like Suitable Miss from Colorado and one of our goals is to go and play out of the state,” Hart said. “We’re hoping this show will help us get to that point.”
Because of this, the band plans to jam its four recorded and released tunes as well as a new single titled “Gaslight” and a cover of a Taylor Swift song during its 30-minute set.
Although the band members hope the show helps advance the group’s career, they also hope to give fans a memorable experience with a lot of entertainment value.
“I always just hope that people feel like they had a good time after the show because that’s the main point we’re selling,” said Fabrega, an alumnus of Chaparral High School.
“If they’re not they’re going crazy and having a fun time while listening and if Emily’s not making them cry with her with her vocals at the same time, then we’re not really doing our jobs,” he added.
If You Go...
Suitable Miss with special guests An Awful Mess, Turn Zero and The Spacers
When: 7 p.m. April 4
Where: Pub Rock Live, 8005 E. Roosevelt S., Scottsdale
Cost: $12
