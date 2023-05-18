For three decades, the Larsen Gallery has thrived by selling the works of renowned artists like Andy Warhol, Keith Haring and Jean-Michel Basquiat.
Amid its strings of success, the gallery has also upheld a philanthropic reputation by hosting charity events to benefit organizations like Free Arts for Abused Children of Arizona and the Molina School of Jazz.
“Scott and I have done a lot of philanthropic things and we try and spread our philanthropy around,” said Polly Larsen, who owns the Larsen Gallery with her husband Scott. “We have done a lot of things that have been art-oriented like our last auction where we donated some of the sales to the Molina School of Jazz.”
Just when the husband and wife duo had thought they had helped every great organization in the city, the two were met with an offer they couldn’t turn down.
Jason Rose, founder-president of Rose Allyn Public and Online Communications – which has represented the Larsen Gallery for several years – approached the Larsens earlier this year with an idea that would tie in two other of his clients.
Rose asked if they’d host an art auction that would benefit Gateway Academy, a Scottsdale accredited private day school for twice-exceptional students in grades 6-12 who have been diagnosed with autism.
“I was not aware of Gateway Academy and so now we have another school that obviously is doing very important things for a very important group of students that maybe would be left behind if they didn’t have this opportunity, so we’re just happy to be involved in it,” Larsen said.
Gateway CEO/Executive Director O. Robin Sweet said the auction will benefit the school in many ways but “the real focus is on our tech program since the majority of our kids at Gateway are tech STEAM oriented.
“We also want to upgrade our digital music program and so we’re looking at these specialized laptops for digital music,” said Sweet. “We’re also doing an aeronautics program this upcoming year and we want to be able to allow the students to go to these different NASA aeronautics camps and programs and those cost a lot of money.”
Larsen appreciates the support for both the arts and a nonprofit educational facility.
“That’s awesome that there are people that are willing to do that because there are people out there that do have discretionary income and if they can donate it to a worthy cause such as Gateway Academy that’s wonderful,” she said. “And they can walk away with a piece of artwork at the same time.”
Though they have a surplus of affordable art to auction off from previous auctions, the Larsens reached out to Phoenix nonprofit Artlink to connect with local artists that could create 15 pieces to auction off.
“Those are mostly emerging artists and most of the work that we will from a little bit more established artists,” Larsen said.
The Larsen Gallery will auction 35 works made by artists like Linda Ingram, Sally Anderson and Scott Sandell to sell with minimum bids for all 50 works beginning at $100.
The official auction begins at noon Saturday, May 20, and the Larsens and Sweet are looking forward to it.
“We’ve never done anything like this and we’re super excited,” Sweet said. “Polly has been magnificent to work with and that’s hard when you’re first trying to get your feet wet and do something new and different.”
If You Go...
Art for Autism Charity Auction at Larsen Gallery
When: 10 a.m. May 20
Where: Larsen Gallery, 3705 N Bishop Lane, Scottsdale
Cost: Free to attend; minimum bids on art start at $100
