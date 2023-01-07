To ring in the new year strong, “Disney on Ice” is making a pitstop in the Valley to take families on a magical getaway visiting some of their most beloved characters.
Produced by Feld Entertainment, “Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures” embarks on an immersive excursion of exciting twists and turns through some of Disney’s most popular and classic tales. The tour will be in Phoenix for seven shows from Jan.12-15 at the Footprint Center.
“This show, in particular, come in with an open mind — it truly is an amazing show. We’ve all worked so hard and we’re so excited to share this show with you and everyone that comes into the magic,” said Kiera Clifford, 22, a first-year skater in the cast. “It’s a big road trip adventure for everybody.”
During an enchanting and athletic performance, spectators will go on a safari to see Simba, Timon and Pumbaa in the Pride Lands and help Woody and Bo Peep search for their new friend, Forky, at a wacky carnival.
“We’ll start with Mary Poppins going through the town. We’ll see some Incredibles, we might run into Moana and her tribe or we might even run into Olaf with his little ‘In Summer’ song,” said Clifford.
In comparison to other “Disney on Ice” shows, the skater said that “Road Trip Adventures” is by far the most interactive with audience members.
“There’s not just one thing you’re looking at, there are a bunch of things,” she said. “One of my favorite numbers is Aladdin’s (Prince) Ali Parade. You have a lot of things in the air, you have things on the ground, there’s a lot of props – you won’t be unsatisfied with our show.”
To further immerse the audience in the performance, Clifford hinted at a surprise launch into the crowd during the “Toy Story” segment and noted cast members who escort families onto bus stops to watch the show close to the ice.
“I feel like our cast members blend very well, the show pulls together,” she said.
Seeing “Disney on Ice” is a memorable experience that Clifford thinks every kid needs.
“I grew up a Disney kid, and I’m so grateful that my mom brought me to the shows and to Disney World, just because it’s something special that you’ll look back on and remember for a long time,” she said. “And seeing your favorite characters come off the screen onto the ice is something that was super exciting to me, so I’m sure for every child out there, it would be exciting for them, too.”
The children’s enthusiasm is something that the skater believes is exciting for parents to witness. She recalls seeing videos online under the hashtag “#disneyonice,” taken by parents capturing their young ones’ happiness as their dreams come to life.
Likewise, Clifford said interacting with the children and bringing their heroes to life on the ice is the most fulfilling part of her role as a performer.
“I graduated with a teaching degree in music,” said Clifford, who attended Penn State University. “I’m missing that a little bit right now, so seeing the kids interact and their faces light up is probably the most appealing part of the show for me.”
“Disney on Ice” was launched in 1981. Its traveling team consists of 90 to 100 people, including Clifford and nearly 50 other performers, several coordinators, a sales team and crewmembers.
“As performers, we always go out and try to put on our best show for everybody,” she adds. “Whether it’s waving at kids as a princess, getting picked to go into the magic-mobile with The Incredibles on the ice, or it could be tossing balls into the audience, or even going out into the audience as a cast.”
If You Go...
“Disney on Ice presents Road Trip Adventures”
When: Various Jan. 12-15
Where: Footprint Center, 201 E. Jefferson Street, Phoenix
Cost: Tickets start at $20
Info: Disneyonice.com, Ticketmaster.com
