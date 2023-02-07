Geoff Reed, a photographer and Chandler-Gilbert Community College adjunct professor, views Prague, the capital of the Czech Republic, as “a magical place of enduring mystery and beauty.”
As the digital photography instructor of the Study Abroad Program in Prague, housed at the community college, he has made eight visits and plans to teach during a ninth visit this summer.
With its many churches and cathedrals, Prague has a beautiful silhouette and is known as the “City of 100 Spires.” Cobblestone streets, ancient bridges, and a hilltop castle, as well as architecture from every period and style have contributed to its reputation.
Reed’s photos, along with work by photographer Elizabeth Overall, titled “Prague Frames: Photographs by Geoff Reed and Elizabeth Overall,” are on display through Feb. 14 at the college’s Library Gallery.
On show are 17 works by Reed, created using digital cameras, processed using Photoshop and printed as chromogenic prints, and nine works in cyanotypes by Overall. Reed also launched a book of images that complements the show.
“The works are very engaging and attractive,” said Roja Najafi, Ph.D., exhibition curator and art history program faculty lead. “They give you a snapshot of the city of Prague, with landmarks, normal street life, closeups and long shots.”
As an important European city, Prague has a very rich history, politically, culturally and artistically. The exhibition gives exposure to the program and showcases the opportunity, Najafi said.
Adding to the energizing visual experience are the two different printing techniques in urban landscape photography: straightforward digital photography and cyanotype.
Reed noted the modern spirit of Prague contrasting with its darker, medieval element.
“It’s got a very interesting mix between being in the center of Europe with more of an eastern influence,” he said. “Because it was a world heritage site, it was not bombed heavily at all during World War II. Most of the medieval architecture remains there.”
The Czechs, on the other hand, with its vibrant, young demographic, are quite modern.
“So, there’s an interesting contrast,” he added.
Reed teaches commercial and portrait photography at the Maricopa Community College District and digital photography for the Study Abroad program.
Any person of any age may participate in the digital photography class, provided they enroll in the community college and use a digital camera for the class. In the past, an 80-year-old enrolled, hence, age is not a barrier, according to Reed.
“It’s mainly community college students,” he said.
The five-week summer program begins with a week at the campus for basic instruction before leaving for Prague, where they meet four days a week for lessons and excursions.
A “fair amount” of free time is available for students to explore on their own, Reed said.
The digital photography course is aimed for beginners and intermediate learners, while it can also be tailored to offer advanced studies.
Overall works in cyanotype, a process created in 1842. She starts with a digital image, which is then hand-printed using the cyanotype process with Prussian Blue, reflecting her visual and spiritual experiences of Prague.
“The Prussian Blue of cyanotype speaks to me on a heart level, evoking a sense of spirituality, melancholy, and peaceful beauty,” said Overall.
Anyone interested in joining the Study Abroad program may like to visit the exhibition, Reed said.
“It’s a nice promotion for the study abroad program because we don’t always have exhibits of the work,” he said.
Meanwhile, Reed, who participated in a collaborative photography show regarding a trip to Guatemala at HD South in 2021, relishes in the new opportunity. His body of work from Prague has been snowballing since 2006.
“Having an opportunity to get it out in front of people and making the book itself was a real project of love,” he said. “I have a lot more pictures I want to make in Prague; I haven’t finished there.”
Learn, see more
“Prague Frames: Photographs by Geoff Reed and Elizabeth Overall”
is open to the public at Chandler-Gilbert Community College’s Library Gallery. Hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 7:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. Friday.
Details on the Study Abroad program: cgc.edu/academics/study-abroad
Upcoming virtual information sessions are held on Mondays from 4-5 p.m. Feb. 13 and Feb. 27, March 20 and March 27.
