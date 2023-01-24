As part of his day job, Chandler resident Kiran Kondamadugla sees what happens when someone’s identity is stolen on a regular basis.
He’s a software engineer for a tech company that handles digital payments.
So, when he was asked to do a thriller for his weekend job, the film screenwriter and director wrote about what he knew.
Kondamadugla, who goes by “Kiran” in the film industry, plans to show his latest film, “ID,” during the Chandler International Film Festival. The festival that starts Saturday, Jan. 21, at the LOOK Dine-In Cinema in downtown Chandler and “ID” will be shown at 8:30 p.m Jan. 27.
“When I was working as a software engineer there, I noticed there was a lot of online fraudulence,” Kiran said. “So it was an interesting fact that I came across just in the U.S. that approximately $2.5 billion dollars of transactions were reported as fraud because of identity theft.”
This is Kiran’s second feature film. His first, “Gatham” was a psychological thriller that earned awards and is available on Netflix and Amazon Prime.
He said doing thrillers was not necessarily what he wanted to do when he started making films.
His first film was a thriller because that’s what he said he could afford and still make compelling art.
“If I want to engage the audience purely based on the screenplay, and narration is the best genre, because you can indulge audience, with twisted screenplay, and nonlinear nonlinear narration, … if the thrilling factor is sustained throughout the movie. So that’s why I picked the thriller genre for the first movie.”
Kiran said he had about $150,000 to make his first feature film. His budget for “ID” was more than double that. A lot of that extra money came because of the success of his first film.
Before making those two films, Kiran did about a half dozen short films and also some commercials.
“Gatham” won two awards and was nominated for three others, according to the Internet Movie Database. So far, “ID” has surpassed that, winning 18 awards and being nominated for five others.
In ID, Sid and Priya decide they want to move back to India and throw a party. When he wakes up the following morning, Sid is naked and his entire house is empty. His identity has been stolen. He teams up with a broke attorney to deal with it.
Chandler International Film Festival director Mitesh Patel called the film dark, something Kiran agrees with. He says it takes a lot of crazy turns and there’s a twist that he couldn’t reveal.
Kiran moved to Chandler in 2014 after earning his master’s degree in the U.S. He said perhaps the biggest challenge to being a feature film director is balancing three jobs.
He has his day job, his weekend job, and then there is his family.
“My wife is my great strength,” Kiran said. “She has given me enough freedom to explore my off time, to do something creative. Initially, it was a bit tough because I’m not only talking ... about my IT career, and the filmmaking period, but there is also something called personal life. If you are married, or if you have kids, you need time for them as well.”
Kiran continues to work his day job and juggle in the filmmaking and attending festivals when he can. He said he’s not ready to give up either at this point. That could change if he keeps earning awards and notice for his films.
He said festivals like the Chandler International are vital for new artists trying to get noticed.
“Not only do you get to showcase your talent, but it also provides an opportunity for you to network with other filmmakers, distributors and whatnot,” Kiran said. “You can’t get the kind of that kind of opportunity anywhere, except for at a good film festival.”
If You Go...
“ID” at the Chandler International Film Festival
When: 8:30 p.m., Friday, Jan. 27
Where: LOOK Dine-In Cinema, 1 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
Tickets: $15, chandlerfilmfestival.com
You can watch Kiran Kondamadugula’s first feature film, “Gatham,” on Netflix or Amazon Prime.
Chandler International Film Festival
When: Jan. 21-29
Where: LOOK Dine-In Cinema, 1 W. Chandler Blvd., Chandler
Tickets: chandlerfilmfestival.com
