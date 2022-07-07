Chandler Center for the Arts has planned an electric series of free summer concerts Friday nights in July and August.
All concerts are held at 7:30 p.m. and feature local artists. No ticket is required, but RSVP is requested with all seating done on a first come, first served basis.
Attendees are invited to cool off with a soda, wine, beer, or the evening’s signature drink. Explore The Gallery at the Chandler Center for the Arts after-hours to see the latest exhibit and take advantage of exclusive flash ticket sale offers for upcoming performances.
Here’s the lineup:
Brea Burns & The Boleros, July 15
Enjoy a night of classic country with a twist of rockabilly as front woman and songwriter Brea Burns’ well-crafted songs
tell tales of cheating, heartache, honky tonks and everything in between. Put on your cowboy boots and vintage 50s wear, tease up your hair and join us for a swinging evening, minus the sawdust on the floor.
Gabriel Bey & Friends, July 22
Playing trumpet since 1960, Gabriel Bey has performed jazz all over the world. Join him and his band for an evening of smooth rhythms and laid-back grooves with music from Miles Davis, Kenny Garett, Roy Hargrove and even Prince.
Cisco & the Racecars, Aug. 5
Clap and tap your toes to the bluegrass, folk and Americana of Cisco & the Racecars. Known for their energetic style, diverse arrangements and a unique blend of old and new, see why they are considered one of the premier bluegrass bands in the Southwest.
Smokestack Lightning, Aug. 12
This powerhouse band from the Gila River community delivers both the gut-wrenching pull of the blues and the restless beat of rock ‘n’ roll. With heart thumping tempos setting the stage, expressive strings and vocals tell stories of pain, triumph, loneliness and joy.
Guitarras Latinas, Aug. 19
Guitarras Latinas will take you on a musical journey through Latin America with beautiful flamenco guitar, spicy castanets, romantic vocals and dynamic percussion. No need for a passport for this cultural tour.
Information: chandlercenter.org/Summer2022
