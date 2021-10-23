Members of the general public will not likely have another chance to see the interior of the Mesa Arizona Temple in their lifetime – or possibly even their grandchildren may never once it is rededicated on Dec. 12. So between now and Nov. 20 – except on Sundays – people can tour Mesa’s signature landmark, which has been closed since May 2018 for a major renovation. It’s the second since the temple was dedicated in 1927 and was extensive. The Mesa Arizona Temple is one of seven Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints temples in the state and Arizona’s first.
Tour reservations: mesatemple.org/open-house. Some of the tour stops are shown here.
